Susan Ashworth, director of community relations for Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, comments on aging family members’ aversion to talking about their end-of-life wishes and notes that it’s an important discussion to have within families. She spoke Wednesday morning during a listening session on the State Plan on Aging, hosted at HCS by the N.H. health department.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Administrator Thom O’Connor, left, facilitates a discussion on the State Plan on Aging 2024-2027, on Wednesday morning in Keene. John Rodet of Hancock, right, replied to comments from Caitlin Rose League of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services about issues in speed of care for patients and the costs related to treating patients slower in emergency departments.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Administrator Thom O’Connor leads an in-person listening session for the State Plan on Aging for 2024-2027 at Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services in Keene on Wednesday morning.
Keene Housing Community Connections Manager Karen Graveline speaks Wednesday morning at a DHHS State Plan on Aging Listening Session in Keene. She said community networking and collaboration between agencies is one way the Keene community works well together regarding aging.
Ahead of drafting the state’s new plan on aging, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services held a listening session in Keene on Wednesday morning to better understand the needs of Monadnock Region seniors.
The forum — held at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) on Marlboro Street — is one of five in-person public meetings planned across the state in the coming weeks. Another five sessions are being held virtually, according to a news release from the state health department.
New Hampshire updates its plan on aging every four years, and the current plan expires later this year. The plan guides the spending of funds given to the state health department by the federal Administration for Community Living, the release says.
The input provided during the sessions will inform the creation of the new plan, according to the release.
Susan Ashworth, director of community relations at HCS, followed up with The Sentinel after Wednesday’s meeting, which she said garnered about seven participants.
Ashworth noted the winter weather this week may have deterred people from attending the meeting, but regardless of the low attendance, the roughly two-hour discussion was “robust.”
“It was time well spent because those of us who were there were certainly forthcoming about what the issues were,” she said.
Participants had several ideas for how to improve local seniors’ livelihood, including more preventative health programs, like smoking cessation and nutrition help; better Internet, to not only benefit elders, but also help draw younger people to New Hampshire; and reliable public transportation, according to Ashworth.
Discussion also focused on how difficult it is to be approved for long-term care Medicaid, she added. The insurance is meant to reduce the cost of care for people needing to live in long-term care facilities or who need similar health services.
Currently, Ashworth said the approval process can take six months or more due to the extensive financial and medical documentation needed.
“The application process is so onerous, some people are sitting at Cheshire Medical Center waiting for Medicaid, and some people are actually passing away before their application is approved,” she said.
The concerns raised Wednesday are reflective of what’s needed across the state, Ashworth noted.
“I wouldn’t say that there was anything that came up that is only happening in our region,” she said. Other in-person sessions have been held in North Conway and Berlin with additional meetings scheduled in Concord and Manchester, according to the state health department.
For a full list of listening sessions — virtual and in-person — visit the state health department’s website at bit.ly/3DgWF9f. The next virtual sessions, which are slated to run for two hours, will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m., as well as Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The health department also has an online survey for residents to submit input, available at bit.ly/3kJoctn.
