GREENFIELD — Courtney Fauvel toured Legacy by Gersh, an educational facility for students with autism on Crotched Mountain, in June of last year. It was a beautiful, well-appointed campus, but she had a concern because a similar operation at the site had faced closure before being taken over by a for-profit company.
“I brought up that they [nearly] closed before, with basically no notice. And they were like, ‘Yeah, this big company stepped in so it’s not going to happen again; now we have the backing we need to stay open,” the Milford resident, who enrolled her teenage son there, recalled.
Indeed, Gersh Autism’s entrance seemed to offer powerful backing, as the company, which started with an academy for students with special needs in 1999, had grown to include schools in New York, Puerto Rico and Washington state. Gersh also has plans for an expansive “autism community campus” in Sugar Grove, W.Va., according to the company’s website.
Led by self-described “chief autism officer” Kevin Gersh, the company took the reins in the fall of 2020 as the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield was preparing to shut down operations after about 70 years.
Gersh’s backing lasted only about two years, though, which Fauvel and other parents learned through an email sent Monday. Parents now have 30 days to find a new way to educate their children. Meanwhile, a review of state inspections shows the facility was repeatedly found out of compliance with regulations.
‘I cried all day’
“It is with a heavy heart that I reach out to you today,” read the email Fauvel got Monday, which she shared with a reporter. “Due to difficulties brought on by the pandemic, we are unable to continue staffing Crotched Mountain at the level needed to ensure the high degree of safety and care that Gersh promises students and families. As a result, we have been forced to make the heartbreaking decision to wind down all operations at the campus.” The email says students’ safety is the company’s top priority, and that an inability to find enough workers led to the need to close.
“The truth is, we have worked exhaustively to shore up future workforce and keep Crotched Mountain open, but we simply do not foresee a solution to the staffing shortage that will enable us to continue to provide the level of safety and care they deserve,” continued the email, signed by Kevin Gersh.
Fauvel said she was devastated by the news. “I cried all day,” she said.
The email said parents would have until January to find alternative services for their children. A subsequent email updated the closure to occur on Nov. 18, with the timeline shortened by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. “DHHS informed us that concerns about the increase in incident reports (a result of staffing shortages) have prompted them to revoke our license in 30 days, which means we must expedite the closure of this campus,” said the later email, also signed by Gersh.
Gersh’s response
Legacy by Gersh was licensed to serve up to 86, and has a current census of 37, according to a DHHS spokesperson. In an emailed response to questions, Kevin Gersh said services range from daytime educational programming to weekly and full-time residential services. He noted that the programs are supported by a wide range of autism therapy services, from occupational therapy to equine therapy, and that the facility also offers a post-secondary residential program that provides vocational training, social and life skills for young adults on the autism spectrum.
“Each school district will work to find the appropriate placement for their student(s), and we will continue to help provide whatever support we can to assist them in this effort,” Gersh said.
He said the company will “continue to be a conscientious steward of the property” and is already in conversations with prospective partners about the next use of the facility and lands.
Legacy by Gersh currently employs 173 people, including full- and part-time staff, who Gersh said will continue in their roles for the next 30 days. “We are looking into transition plans and staffing opportunities for employees affected by the closure and are addressing their individual needs on a one-to-one basis,” he said.
“Everyone at Gersh is unbelievably thankful for our Greenfield and New Hampshire community who have welcomed us with open arms and provided tremendous support over the last two years. It has been an honor and a privilege to live and work among you and to experience the beauty of Crotched Mountain,” Gersh said.
A very short and problematic history
State inspectors visited Legacy by Gersh on 15 occasions since February of 2021, and found the facility to be out of compliance with state regulations on 14 of those visits, according to records available on DHHS’s website.
The inspectors’ findings included giving medications to the wrong residents, staff who had not been subject to recent fingerprinting or background checks, and failure to maintain the correct staff to resident ratios. On May 15, 2022, a resident, barefoot, walked away from the facility while the staff member assigned to monitor them was using the restroom, according to the report from that incident. A law-enforcement officer found the resident and brought them back. But though they were missing for about 50 minutes, the officer reported to the state inspector that the staff never reported the resident missing, DHHS records show. The report states that police should be notified after a resident has been missing for 15 minutes, or sooner in the case of adverse weather.
Jake Leon, a spokesperson for DHHS, said the state had been working with the facility for months to come into compliance, and that the decision to revoke the license was made after the company had decided to close it.
There are 22 residential child care programs in the state, Leon said in an emailed response to questions, though he couldn’t say how many specialize in students with autism.
“Last week, the facility notified the Department that it was choosing to voluntarily close by January 2023 at the latest. Due to recent events, the Department continues to have concerns for the safety of current residents. As such, the Department has issued a letter to revoke the facility’s license,” Leon said in his email. “The closure of a residential program challenges schools and families to find appropriate settings. However, student safety is the top priority.”
A second statement was also issued by the state on Tuesday, representing both DHHS and the Department of Education:
“The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the New Hampshire Department of Education are working with the facility to assist in identifying appropriate placements for the current residents at LGCM to allow local school districts and families to place these children in appropriate alternate settings. We share in the disappointment with families that this program will be closing in the coming weeks. We know that this will result in an unexpected, substantial disruption for these students on the autism spectrum, however we are taking steps to minimize the disruptions to their educational programming. We have heard stories from parents of children who have been making gains while enrolled at Legacy by Gersh, and we want to continue creating a positive trajectory for these youth.”
Back to square one
Fauvel doubts she will be able to find another school where her son will be as successful as he was at Legacy by Gersh.
“I battled for 10 years for out-of-district placement to get what my son needed,” she said. During his years in public schools, she said it was always a question of when, not if, she would have to go bring him home. “They called me every single day to come and get him,” she said.
But not once in his more than a year at Crotched Mountain did her son have to leave early. When he would become overstimulated, the staff would bring him outside until he calmed down and was ready to return to his classes.
“I loved it there, the school changed his life,” Fauvel said. Her son participated in the adaptive ski program, and even took a date to the school’s prom — something Fauvel thought would never be part of his life.
“We toured multiple schools before we found this campus, none of them were right for him. Now we’re screwed without a school for him. There’s no way he’s going to be successful in any other school setting,” she said.
Gersh’s explanation rang hollow to Fauvel. She had seen employment opportunities advertised at the school, and was surprised to see staff was starting at about as much as could be made at any hourly job, even though they are required to drive to a remote site, then spend their day with students with high needs. No wonder they can’t find employees, she said.
“I’m just disgusted by the situation, because I’ve seen how dedicated the staff is to making sure these kids are OK,” she said.
Ned Olney, president and CEO of the Crotched Mountain Foundation, said the sale of the school was completed in October of 2021, and therefore he could not comment on the decision to close. He said he learned of it Monday morning, and is “saddened by the impact this will have on the students. We have offered Gersh our support to help them safely transition the students to new placements.”
Olney added that Crotched Mountain Foundation provides services to support people living with disabilities across the state, and this decision will not affect those programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.