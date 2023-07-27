Parts of southern New Hampshire are expected to see temperatures rise today and Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple towns across the Monadnock Region, along with other communities in New Hampshire and Maine, for the two days.
Cheshire County is expected to reach the high 80s to low 90s on Friday, with the heat index (the "feels-like" temperature) anticipated to reach the low to mid-90s, according to Jon Palmer, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in Gray, Maine.
He said today is going to feel hot, but “we are expecting Friday is going to be a little hotter.”
Drinking water is one of the most important things people can do to beat the heat, according to Liza Drew, manager of occupational and employee health for Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
“Even if you are not feeling thirsty, it is important to keep drinking fluids,” she said, recommending that people try to drink a cup of water every 20 minutes.
Other ways she said people can stay cool outdoors is by wearing light, breathable and loose-fitting clothing and taking regular breaks in the shade.
People who are out in the heat too long may experience headaches, according to Drew.
While this is not cause for alarm, she said, people should take a break from the sun, hydrate and cool off with moist towels and ice packs.
She said people who experience more severe issues — a rapid heart rate or decreased sweating (indicative of dehydration) — should get checked out by a medical professional.
Heatstroke and dehydration are two common health issues that arise from being in the heat for too long, according to Drew.
Newborns, young children and people 65 and older are more susceptible to heat-related health complications, she said, because their bodies have a harder time regulating temperature.
Alcohol can increase one's chances of experiencing health problems in the heat, she said, as it can also affect the body’s ability to regulate its temperature.
Alcohol also prevents people from keeping their fluids balanced and this, combined with prompting increased urination, can lead to dehydration, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Using sunblock, along with covering the skin, is an effective way to protect the skin, Drew noted, adding that people should use at least SPF 30. It's a good idea to wear sunblock even when the sky is cloudy, as sunburns are still possible.
However, this upcoming heatwave is not expected to last long. Palmer explained that a cold front coming from Quebec, Canada, is forecasted to hit northern New Hampshire and eventually make its way to southern parts of the state. This should lower the temperatures for next week starting over the weekend.
While Palmer said there are many “uncertainties” with long-term forecasting, he said there is a 50 percent chance temperatures will be below the average for August for communities in Cheshire County. He said Keene's average August temperature from 1990 to 2020 was 68.3 degrees.
