The Keene Sentinel is launching a fundraiser this month to benefit area food pantries.
Throughout the month of April, when donations often dwindle, the inaugural “News & Nourishment” campaign aims to raise $15,000 for the Monadnock Region Food Pantries Collective — a coalition of eight local pantries supported by the Monadnock United Way.
Donations can be made by visiting www.thecommunitykitchen.org. The money raised will be distributed among the food pantries to help offset operating costs.
To further help area pantries, volunteers from The Sentinel and the collective will accept food donations to help support the campaign on Sunday, April 23. Volunteers will be outside Hannaford and the Monadnock Food Co-Op in Keene and the Market Basket in Swanzey from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation bins will be at those same locations that day.
Along with the fundraising efforts, The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab will be writing stories on issues of food access and insecurity in southwestern New Hampshire to be published in April. These stories, like all content produced by the Health Lab, are available for free at www.sentinelsource.com/healthlab.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
