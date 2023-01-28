The Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab will soon launch its first podcast.
The four-episode series, Invisible Illness, is hosted by Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger and produced by Sentinel Digital Community Engagement Journalist James Rinker.
Each episode features a different person with a mental or physical diagnosis that’s not outwardly visible.
Ryan Gagne
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services, talks about his substance-use disorder with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services, poses for a portrait ahead of his interview with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness. He discusses his substance-use recovery journey.
Nancy Bishop of Swanzey shares her experiences living with Type 1 diabetes with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Laura Tobin of Keene poses for a portrait ahead of his interview with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness. She discusses living with epilepsy.
Laura Tobin of Keene talks about living with epilepsy for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Jessica White of Keene — alongside her dog, Slick — talks with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger about living with agoraphobia for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Jessica White of Keene poses for a portrait ahead of her interview with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness. She discusses living with agoraphobia.
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services, talks about his substance-use disorder with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Ryan Gagne
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services, poses for a portrait ahead of his interview with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness. He discusses his substance-use recovery journey.
Nancy Bishop
Nancy Bishop of Swanzey tells Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger about living with Type 1 diabetes for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Nancy Bishop
Nancy Bishop of Swanzey shares her experiences living with Type 1 diabetes with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Laura Tobin
Laura Tobin of Keene poses for a portrait ahead of his interview with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness. She discusses living with epilepsy.
Laura Tobin
Laura Tobin of Keene talks about living with epilepsy for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Jessica White
Jessica White of Keene — alongside her dog, Slick — talks with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger about living with agoraphobia for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness.
Jessica White
Jessica White of Keene poses for a portrait ahead of her interview with Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab's new podcast, Invisible Illness. She discusses living with agoraphobia.
A Manchester man talks about his recovery from a substance-use disorder. A Keene woman describes how she found the silver linings in living with a mental health diagnosis during COVID-19. Another Elm City resident describes what it was like growing up with epilepsy. And a Swanzey woman speaks about living with Type 1 diabetes the past 40 years.
The podcast aims to shed light on their daily experiences and debunk misconceptions about these illnesses.
“We’re excited about this podcast as it offers us a way to reach new audiences with important information and experiences,” said Terrence Williams, Sentinel president and COO. “We hope that those who listen will be moved by these people and the challenges they face and that, in some cases, it may prompt others to get help.”
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
