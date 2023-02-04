The Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab launched its first podcast, “Invisible Illness,” on Friday.
The four-episode series is hosted by Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger and produced and edited by Sentinel Digital Community Engagement Journalist James Rinker.
Each episode features a different person with a mental or physical diagnosis that’s not outwardly visible.
A Manchester man talks about his recovery from a substance-use disorder. A Keene woman describes how she found the silver linings in living with a mental health diagnosis during COVID-19. Another Elm City resident describes what it was like growing up with epilepsy. And a Swanzey woman speaks about living with Type 1 diabetes the past 40 years.
The podcast aims to shed light on their daily experiences and debunk misconceptions about these illnesses.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.