Sexually transmitted infections appear to be increasing in New Hampshire, during a year when the state’s Executive Council has repeatedly voted to cut funding to reproductive health providers and a sexual education program.
“We live in a culture that is riddled with stigma around having an STI. This shame makes it not only difficult for people to talk about STIs, but to seek important testing and treatment,” said Kayla Montgomery, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE).
Researchers have cited cuts to education and health care funding as reasons for increasing STI rates in the United States, according to Pew Charitable Trusts, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit dedicated to improving public policy.
In New Hampshire, the Executive Council voted on Nov. 2 to block funding for a sex education program at a time when research shows decreased condom use among teenagers is contributing to rising STI rates nationally. The council has also voted four times in the past year to reject routine contracts with PPNNE, Lovering Health Center in Greenland and Equality Health Center in Concord to fund reproductive health care, including STI testing, for low-income Granite Staters.
But, Patricia Tilley, Pat, said access to testing is critical for combatting rising STI rates. Frank conversations about STIs and other sexual health topics are part of quality, effective health care, she said.
“Sexual health care should be at the heart of overall health care experience,” Tilley said. “This is part of the body, and we should talk about it as freely as we talk about a sore throat or respiratory infection.”
Rising rates
In 2022, requests for STI testing increased 18 percent across PPNNE’s New Hampshire health centers, despite the closure of the organization’s Claremont clinic. Positive results (indicating an STI) increased 26 percent between 2021 and 2022, Montgomery said, from 574 to 724.
That mirrors what is being seen nationally. Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis all increased across the country in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates of syphilis are higher than they’ve been since the 1950s.
Researchers are working to find out why this is happening, Tilley said.
But they already have an idea of what’s contributing.
During the pandemic, funding and resources in public health were diverted to fighting COVID-19, according to Pew Charitable Trusts. At the same time, people were forgoing preventative health care like STI testing, and condom use was decreasing among some demographics, including teens.
All STIs are reportable diseases in New Hampshire, which means the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services must be notified about positive tests, according to Tilley. However, the most recent data available from the state health department end with information from 2020.
“The difficult thing about the pandemic is that the same folks that do STI reporting are involved with pandemic reporting,” Tilley said, noting that has led to a delay in releasing more up-to-date data.
The state data show that confirmed cases of chlamydia, AIDS and some types of syphilis decreased in 2020, while rates of gonorrhea increased and new HIV infections remained stable. However, that may not reflect the reality of the past two years, considering the trends at PPNNE.
“Every type of STI lab was up,” Montgomery said. That testing revealed sharp increases in many infections between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022, including a 22 percent increase in chlamydia, and a 59 to 83 percent increase in herpes, depending on the strain.
Tilley said it’s important that people are aware of the rise.
“We’re looking at national data, where numbers are going up, and we’re trending similarly,” she said. “Whether it’s an outbreak or the numbers are just increasing, it’s important to know there is increased risk.”
Officials urge testing
Despite sharp increases, Montgomery said there was still low volume overall for STIs, which has been typical for New Hampshire in recent years.
In 2020, New Hampshire and Vermont had the lowest rates nationally of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, according to data from the CDC. New Hampshire had fewer than 3,000 cases of chlamydia, only 461 cases of gonorrhea, and 51 cases of syphilis, according to data from that same year.
This could be due to New Hampshire’s community health centers, which, similar to Vermont’s, offer low-cost testing for STIs, Tilley said. Accessible testing allows people who have STIs to get treated before exposing others, research has shown.
PPNNE operates health centers in Keene and Brattleboro, as well as 14 other locations in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
At least one place with easy access to testing is bucking the state and national trend. At Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, STI rates appear to be down, according to Erica Peery, director of health services there.
“We are seeing a decrease in reports of STIs overall on campus,” she said, adding that the school offers free testing and treatment to all students.
Despite the low number of cases in the Granite State, it’s important that people get tested for STIs, especially if they have put off preventative health care during the pandemic.
“Today is a great day to make an appointment with your provider or reach out to a health center,” Tilley said. “Get back in the routine, make an appointment and get in the rhythm of testing.”
The state health department recommends that everyone aged 13 to 64 be tested for STIs at least once during their lives. Pregnant people, men who have sex with men, anyone who has sex without a condom and people who inject drugs need testing at least once a year and sometimes as often as every three months depending on their risk factors, according to health officials.
During the pandemic, PPNNE launched at-home testing for three STIs: gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis. Home tests for HIV are also available, although not through PPNNE.
“Patients who have utilized it love the convenience and confidentiality,” Montgomery said. Despite that, demand for the home tests has been low, partially because PPNNE needs to continue to educate people about the program, she said.
Whether it’s in person or at home, testing is imperative because “most STIs have no symptoms at all,” Montgomery said.
STIs including chlamydia and gonorrhea can go undetected, while causing irreversible damage to the reproductive system, particularly in females. However, they’re easily treated with antibiotics if they’re detected early.
“The good news is that most STIs are curable and all are treatable,” Montgomery said.
That’s why, Tilley said, “anyone who is sexually active should be thinking about STIs. Period.”
