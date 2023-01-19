New Year's resolution.
It’s a term that returns to the vocabulary of millions of Americans every Jan. 1, with the help of magazine covers, TV ads and social media.
Frequently, these intentions involve going to the gym more, eating healthier or losing weight.
Yet all too often, they fizzle out as February rolls around, bringing people back to square one.
But meeting goals, and finding what healthy means for you, doesn’t have to be as hard as it seems. With a few small changes and a new mindset, experts say goal-setting can be attainable and easy to stick to.
Redefining "healthy"
For Katie Gall, a health and life coach from Newmarket, redefining health was the first step toward making progress.
"I grew up overweight. And the goal, when I was younger, as it was stated to me, was never to be healthier. It was always to be thinner. And if you were thinner, you would be healthier," Gall said.
After graduating from college, Gall said she struggled with disordered eating and found out she had a stage-three precancerous cervical lesion. So, she decided it was time to turn her health around.
When a friend told her about a health coach who specialized in women’s health, Gall signed up to work with her.
"My entire world opened up to what health actually is and how it is not your weight. Weight is potentially a factor in health, but it is not a determinant of health," Gall said.
This idea was echoed by Bridget Moynihan, health and wellness director at the Keene Family YMCA. "People are often much happier and more successful if they don't gauge their successes around the scale. The scale is only one measure, and it really isn't an appropriate measure in terms of fitness," she said.
Moynihan explained that a healthy body can look different from person to person, and that health is determined by how a person feels, rather than how they look.
"Fitness comes by moving the body. It's not a specific number. It's not a certain size," she said.
In recent years, "fat-positive" health care has started to become a more recognized term, aimed at erasing the stigma that larger bodies are unhealthy. Instead, this model helps broaden people's views to understand that people can lead healthy, active lives, eat well and simultaneously exist in larger bodies.
"I just encourage folks to do things that make their bodies feel good, and that looks different for every person," said Emma Simpson-Tucker, lead educator at the Lovering Health Center in Greenland, N.H. She said it is more about "focusing on what makes you as an individual feel good, versus what society says you should be doing."
Goal-setting
When it comes to making New Year’s health goals attainable, it can feel daunting to even know where to begin.
"Very often, people want to make a radical change at the beginning of the new year, which often is too drastic from their current routine, that it isn’t sustainable long-term," said Dr. Karl Dietrich, a family medicine physician and director of the family medicine residency program preparing to launch at Cheshire Medical Center. "Therefore, small, incremental changes are far more attainable, and focusing on the process rather than the outcome is the key to success."
The best approach, according to Dietrich, is to utilize the metric known as SMART — specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. He said that focusing first on smaller, more attainable goals makes it easier to reach bigger ones.
A good way to start increasing physical activity is with 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, according to Dietrich. This, he explained, breaks down to 30 minutes of exercise five times per week.
"You want to get your heart rate to about 50 percent higher than your average resting heart rate. So, if you're someone who has the average resting heart rate of 80, you're looking to do an exercise that gets your heart rate up around 120," Dietrich said. "If you're someone who is not exercising at all, starting with walking is really reasonable. It may not hit that heart-rate goal, but we all have to build up to these things and find what works for us."
Even with that goal in mind, though, it can be difficult to find the time and energy to devote to your own health. This can be especially challenging for busy parents, like Gall.
"I have a 2½-year-old. I can't just, like, leave him alone. But it's OK if I do a workout while he plays next to me. That's fine," Gall said.
Dietrich suggested that other good times throughout the day for a 30-minute exercise break are when the kids are down for a nap, during a break at work, or at the end of the day as things are winding down.
He added that physical activity can take many different forms. Walking for 30 minutes on the treadmill, doing 10 pushups or a few sets of squats each day are all effective and easy ways to fit in some exercise.
"When we're responsible for a lot of other people in our lives, it's important to remember that prioritizing our own health puts us in a better position to then take care of the people around us," Dietrich said.
Moynihan added that it can be helpful to work out with other people.
"It's hard to go at something like this alone. It can be really overwhelming," she said. Finding friends who have similar fitness interests might be a great way to stay motivated.
And Dietrich noted that money does not have to be a hurdle.
At-home exercises are great and don’t require any special equipment to be effective, he said.
Gall suggested going to a local tennis or basketball court as an easy and affordable way to get some cardio in, too.
But as you make physical changes, Teddy Nelson, a physical therapist in the rehabilitation department of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, said it’s also important to keep your mental health intact.
"It is incredibly hard to make and subsequently meet any health-related goals if you aren't in the right mindset," he said in an email.
This includes positive thinking, decreasing stress wherever possible and getting enough sleep, he said. He recommended yoga, meditation, walking, listening to music and painting as great ways to take time for oneself to stay grounded.
Notes on nutrition
As far as nutrition, Dietrich recommends a Mediterranean diet focusing on healthy fruits, vegetables and grains, and minimizing refined sugars. A good tactic when grocery shopping is to stick mostly to the outside aisles where less processed items like fruit, veggies and dairy products can be found.
If money is a concern, Dietrich said all it takes is a few minutes to cut up some carrot sticks or make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for lunch the next day instead of eating out at McDonald's or other fast-food restaurants.
Gall emphasized that taking baby steps — such as asking for more vegetables on a burger or ordering a salad instead — can help to get some more nutrients into one’s diet. It doesn’t have to look like big changes, she said.
"Small counts. Small matters."
At any rate, fad diets that promise rapid results — along with teas, pills and powders that seem like a gimmick — should be avoided, according to Kaitlyn McCarthy, dietitian at Monadnock Community Hospital. She added that if a person is looking to lose weight, 2 pounds per week is a sustainable amount that doesn’t push the body harder than it should.
Dietrich pointed out that changes to your diet, exercise routine or other areas of your life can be made at any time throughout the year. Just because resolutions are typically started in January doesn’t mean you have to wait for the new year to roll around, or feel rushed to begin immediately.
"We tend to focus on New Year’s as the time in our life to try to make any of these changes," he said. "You can make a change in your life at any point. And I think trying to do it in small, incremental ways sets you up for success at whatever point that is for you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.