GREENFIELD — The president of Seven Hills Foundation, which recently took over Crotched Mountain School to prevent it from closing, is retiring from his position next year, the company announced Monday.
David Jordan has led the Worcester, Mass.-based nonprofit for 28 years, according to a news release from Seven Hills. His last day will be June 30.
Despite his retirement, Jordan will remain part of the foundation, including to help oversee the Crotched Mountain School, where he had served as president and CEO from 1985 to 1995, the release said. William Stock, vice president for government and community relations for Seven Hills, declined to provide further clarity on Jordan's ongoing role.
Stock said Jordan's successor will be announced in January, with an expectation to start the role July 1.
In a letter from Jordan on the Seven Hills' website, he writes that he will "commit the next five years of my life to rebuilding Crotched Mountain School."
"I will be 'on the mountain' every week, extending my passion and energy toward returning Crotched Mountain to the organization it once was," the letter continues.
The Crotched Mountain School has had leadership shakeups recently that twice threatened to close the school for children with autism.
The school — most recently owned by Gersh Autism — announced to parents in early November that Seven Hills planned to purchase the property to keep it open.
The foundation has filed its intent to buy the Verney Drive real estate, which includes 450,000 square feet of buildings, in January.
Gersh Autism took over management of the school in 2020, when the Crotched Mountain Foundation — which had operated the school since its inception in 1953 — announced it would be closing the campus due to unsustainable operating costs. Gersh assumed ownership of the property in October 2021.
Before Seven Hills took over, Gersh announced in October 2022 it would be shuttering the campus in a month due to staffing issues, leaving some parents scrambling to find a new school for their children.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
