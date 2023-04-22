As the nation awaited Friday’s Supreme Court decision on the use of mifepristone, one of two drugs employed in medication abortions, it was “business as usual” at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, according to Kayla Montgomery, the organization’s vice president of public affairs.
On Friday evening, the Supreme Court, in a 7-2 order, upheld access to mifepristone, a federal Food and Drug Administration-approved oral drug used in abortions. Dissenting were Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
At the request of the Biden administration, the Supreme Court had extended a pause on a Texas lower court ruling to limit access to mifepristone until midnight Friday. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk from Texas had invalidated the FDA’s approval of the pill earlier this month.
The case will now be heard in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 17.
Montgomery called the wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling on mifepristone a “tough situation,” but said Planned Parenthood of Northern New England clinics continued to disburse the medication in the meantime.
PPNNE provides reproductive health services in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, including through a clinic in Keene.
Fifty percent of people seeking to terminate pregnancies nationwide choose medication abortion, a two-pill regimen comprising mifepristone and misoprostol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mifepristone, which the FDA approved in 2000, blocks the hormone progesterone, which leads to the breakdown of the uterine lining. Misoprostol, taken up to 48 hours later, expels the contents of the uterus.
Seventy percent of PPNNE patients seeking abortions prefer the two-pill option to surgical abortion because they can take the medications at home, in a private setting, up to 11 weeks into a pregnancy, Montgomery said.
Mifepristone is also used in post-miscarriage care.
Without access to mifepristone, abortions could still be provided with misoprostol alone, which is safe but slightly less effective than the two-pill process, according to Montgomery.
“The idea of having the two pills together is the better patient experience, standard medical practice and incredibly effective,” she said.
Dr. Kimberly M. Devore, department chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cheshire Medical in Keene, said one study indicated a 98 to 99.7 percent success rate in the two-dose regimen up to seven weeks of pregnancy, and 95 percent up to 10 weeks.
Misoprostol alone holds a slight risk of incomplete passage of tissue, which could require another round of medication or a surgical intervention with uterine aspiration, a procedure in which suction is used to remove the tissue, said Alison Bates, director of medication abortion sedation and ultrasound for PPNNE.
With misoprostol alone, 10 to 15 more people per 100 seeking miscarriage or abortion care would end up needing additional dosing of medication or a surgical procedure, DeVore estimated.
Using misoprostol alone is less “patient-friendly,” with potential for more intense and longer-duration side effects, including extended bleeding, cramping, nausea and vomiting, DeVore said.
“It is unfriendly to the physical body, but also to somebody’s life circumstances and other responsibilities,” she said.
Regardless of the Supreme Court ruling, Montgomery said the doors to PPNNE clinics would remain open, and they would continue to provide care.
“We just want to take care of our patients,” she said.
Mrinali Dhembla, the Sentinel’s deputy local news editor, contributed to this report.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
