As the nation awaited Friday’s Supreme Court decision on the use of mifepristone, one of two drugs employed in medication abortions, it was “business as usual” at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, according to Kayla Montgomery, the organization’s vice president of public affairs.

On Friday evening, the Supreme Court, in a 7-2 order, upheld access to mifepristone, a federal Food and Drug Administration-approved oral drug used in abortions. Dissenting were Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Mrinali Dhembla, the Sentinel’s deputy local news editor, contributed to this report.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

