A bipartisan marijuana-legalization measure that easily cleared the N.H. House began its journey Thursday in the Senate, which has killed such legislation in the past.
Its first stop was the Judiciary Committee, where the prime sponsor, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, told senators that House Bill 639 would accomplish a big goal.
“And that is to get this market out of the hands of gangsters and thugs,” Osborne, R-Auburn, said. “And to get these products into the transparent legal market where they can be tested, where people know what is in them, where we can have legitimate legal people selling them and keeping them out of the hands of children.”
All of the other New England states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and Osborne said they have not experienced major problems.
“If there were going to be carnage on the highways, if there was going to be rampant underage use, we’d already be seeing it now, and we’re not,” he said.
HB 639 would allow people 21 and older to possess up to four ounces of marijuana. State-regulated retail outlets would sell the drug and pay a 12.5 percent tax on monthly revenue.
Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski, president of the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police, said the organization opposes legalization.
“It’s clear that facts and evidence support the charge that it would be harmful from a medical, behavioral, public safety and public health perspective,” he said.
Bob Dunn, director of public policy for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, said the bill “runs counter to the common good.”
“Will the passage of this law protect youth and improve family life?” he asked. “Will it improve public health? Will its passage improve communities? Will it make people better workers and strengthen the business workforce? We think the answer to those questions is decidedly ‘no.’ "
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, spoke in favor of the measure in an interview Thursday.
We’ve seen other states legalize marijuana and it’s time for New Hampshire to do the same," he said. "There is overwhelming public support.”
He also said the tax on the cannabis industry would bring in revenue that could provide some property tax relief, pay down public retirement debt and help fund public education.
Fenton said it’s far from certain, however, that the Senate will pass the bill.
“It’s going to be very, very close, that’s for certain."
The Senate Judiciary Committee did not immediately schedule a vote on the bill. In order to become law, it would have to pass the full Senate and be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who has previously spoken against legalization.
Currently, possession of small amounts is a violation-level offense in New Hampshire, similar in severity to a speeding ticket. Medical use of marijuana for qualifying conditions has been legal in the state for several years.
