Editor’s note: This article contains references to sexual assault and suicide.
When Kaleigh Garceau found out she was pregnant with her third child, she was concerned.
The Keene resident has a long trauma history stemming from a sexual assault when she was 11 and the medical exams that followed. She said she was experiencing a flare up of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, and the thought of receiving gynecological care was overwhelming.
“I was really struggling mental-health-wise,” Garceau, 34, said. “I wasn’t in a place to be pregnant at that time.”
Garceau lived in Vermont when she delivered her older children, who are 9 and 10. During those pregnancies, she had intense PTSD flashbacks during appointments and felt that providers didn’t take her trauma history into account.
After the births, she was diagnosed with postpartum depression (PPD), but didn’t have resources to cope with her condition. She worried how her third pregnancy, a surprise, would affect her already fragile mental state.
But Garceau said she was “amazed” at the resources she was able to connect to when she shared her concerns with her provider at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
“My jaw dropped,” she said. “The support I’ve received to be able to be a mentally stable and sound mom is just amazing.”
A common problem
Perinatal mood disorders — mental health conditions that happen during pregnancy or in the first year after giving birth — are among the most common complications of childbirth.
About one in eight American mothers will experience postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While that’s the most well-known perinatal mood disorder, new parents can also experience anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and, more rarely, psychosis, according to Massachusetts General Hospital. Overall, about 15 percent of women in the U.S. develop a perinatal mood disorder.
Despite this, many new parents find it difficult to talk about these issues and connect with the treatment they need, local providers say. That’s something Monadnock Region health organizations are hoping to change by providing more resources and normalizing discussions about mental health.
“There’s been a lot of attention in the past three years on postpartum hemorrhage and hypertension. Now we need to bring the same attention to mental health,” said Mindy Glasschroeder, director of OB/GYN services at Cheshire Medical, where about 400 babies are born each year.
For patients like Garceau, access to social and mental health support can make a world of difference. The providers at Cheshire Medical worked with her to draft a care plan that took into account her specific traumas and triggers.
She met with Dr. Amanda Hitchings, a psychiatrist at the Dartmouth Health affiliate who focuses on women’s health. Hitchings arranged for Garceau to have a special visit to the room she would deliver in well before she went into labor, to familiarize herself with the sights, sounds and smells.
Garceau was also connected with Healthy Starts, a program of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene that supports families with mental health care, case management and other services. Healthy Starts visited her a few times per month, which continues to this day.
Garceau’s baby boy, Rockford, is now 18 months old.
Garceau was at high risk for postpartum depression due to her existing mental health conditions and previous PPD. She was diagnosed with PPD for the third time after Rockford’s birth. Yet, Healthy Starts was “crucial” in helping her recognize symptoms and connect with treatment quickly, she said.
For the first time in her life, Garceau said she feels she has the tools and professional care to manage her mental health.
“Things I felt completely alone [with] my whole life, now I have an entire team,” she said. “I just make a phone call, and they will swoop in and help.”
An effort to spot those who need help
There’s a lot of pressure on parents — mothers in particular — to enjoy every moment of pregnancy and infancy, said Jennifer Alexander, clinical nurse manager in the birthing suite at Monadnock Community Hospital. That may explain why up to 70 percent of mothers with a perinatal mood disorder will hide or downplay their symptoms, according to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
“They feel like they’re supposed to be happy and everything is supposed to be fine, so they pretend it is,” Alexander said.
At the Peterborough hospital, which delivers about 300 babies each year, she said nurses give extensive information about the symptoms of perinatal mood disorders to both new moms and their partners or support person. Oftentimes, people closest to the mother are the first to notice symptoms, Alexander said, so it’s critical they be educated as well.
The treatment for postpartum depression includes talk therapy and antidepressant medications. Delaying treatment can harm not only the mother, but also her baby, who is at increased risk for developmental delays, likely because the mother doesn’t bond with or engage the child the way a healthy mother would, according to a 2019 study in the journal Women’s Health.
Because accessing treatment quickly can prevent negative health outcomes, local providers are working more proactively to identify women who are at risk for developing perinatal mood disorders.
At both Cheshire Medical and Monadnock Community Hospital, patients are screened regularly throughout their pregnancy and after delivery for signs of depression using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, a questionnaire used internationally.
With the uniform screening “there’s no hit or miss — we know every patient is being screened the same every time,” Glasschroeder said. Cheshire Medical began using the Edinburgh scale for all patients about three years ago, she said. It’s been used for at least that long at Monadnock Community Hospital, according to Alexander.
Cheshire Medical also uses a unique screening tool developed by a former midwife during her doctoral education. It asks about social and economic factors, like housing security, abuse history, drug use and whether a patient has local support. These are all factors that influence risk of developing postpartum depression, said Carlye Atkinson, lead midwife at the hospital.
“It was so effective that we adopted it as part of our practice,” she said.
Atkinson pointed out that for many people, pregnancy is the first time they’re receiving routine medical care. That gives midwives and OB/GYNs a unique opportunity to spot mental health conditions that may previously have gone undiagnosed.
Another change at Cheshire Medical involves talking with pregnant patients sooner. Patients who are on medications oftentimes stop their prescriptions when they find out they’re pregnant, out of concern for their baby. That’s particularly dangerous for people on mental health medications, which often shouldn’t be stopped abruptly.
“That’s the worst thing that most people could do,” Atkinson said. By the time these patients come in for the first prenatal appointment at 12 weeks, she noted, some are experiencing symptoms of mental health conditions.
To address that, Cheshire Medical now offers all patients a pregnancy confirmation visit, a change to prior policy of not seeing patients routinely until 12 weeks gestation. During that checkup, or via a phone call with nurses, patients can ask questions about the medications they’re on. Oftentimes, medications are safe to take during pregnancy, Atkinson said, and the best course of action is to stay on them.
Finally, Cheshire Medical encourages all first-time parents to participate in Centering Pregnancy, an educational group that connects people with similar due dates. At Monadnock Community Hospital, similar groups were paused during the pandemic, but they’re starting to happen again, Alexander said.
That’s important, since perinatal mental health conditions are “not just related to hormones. They’re related to how society as a whole treats pregnant people and families,” Atkinson said.
Forming relationships with other people who are navigating those challenges — like returning to work, affording child care or just adapting to life as a parent — can be a powerful protection against mood disorders. Research has shown that peer support can prevent or even help treat postpartum depression.
Limited care
Despite the focus on catching mental health conditions, there’s a real caveat: Most pregnant people don’t see their care providers after six-weeks postpartum.
Patients on N.H. Medicaid’s Pregnant Women Medical Assistance lose their insurance coverage 60 days after giving birth, making them much less likely to reach out for care if they need it, Atkinson said. And yet, perinatal mental health conditions can appear anytime during the first year.
Rebecca Price-Wood, owner of Sacred Transitions Birth, which has an office within the Monadnock Birth Center in Swanzey, saw a stark difference between prenatal and postpartum care when she delivered her four children.
“It always struck me how tender and careful the health care I received was during the prenatal period …,” Price-Wood said. “Then I have the baby… and there’s no care. It felt like a trick. Like all anyone cared about was the baby and no one cared about my health at all.”
Sacred Transitions midwives deliver about 70 babies each year at the birth center and at patients’ homes. Price-Wood provides nine postpartum visits spread over eight weeks, rather than the one or two most hospital patients get. During those visits, she’s able to check on her patients’ physical, mental and emotional health. She wishes she could provide care for longer, but insurers won’t cover that.
“I think postpartum care should last a year,” Price-Wood said.
Sarah Zompetti, 36, of Keene chose to deliver her now-21-month-old daughter Rowan with Sacred Transitions specifically because of the focus on postpartum health. Zompetti has had depression in the past and most of her family lives out of town.
“I just knew I didn’t have a village, so to speak,” she said.
Zompetti ultimately needed to have a hospital birth because of complications. But in postpartum visits with her Sacred Transitions midwife, she said she was able to process the “emotional whiplash” of her birth.
“I wish everyone got the level of postpartum care that I got,” she said.
A struggle to access help
Kyla Mills, 35, of Keene said she initially felt good after delivering her second daughter, Juliet, at Cheshire Medical nearly one year ago. But when her baby was a few months old, she began to struggle.
“I was feeling awful,” Mills said. “I was crying, didn’t want to move or eat, and I had a newborn and [toddler] to take care of.”
Soon, she said she began experiencing suicidal ideation.
Her primary care physician was helpful, Mills said, and ultimately referred her to a psychiatrist. That doctor prescribed medication, but it took two weeks to have the prescription filled. During that time, Mills said she couldn’t get any answers about the hold up.
“For physical pain, they probably would have done something,” Mills said. “But living with suicidal ideation is the most excruciating experience with children. My brain was literally telling me my children would be better off without me.”
Mills has a master’s degree in psychology, and she was able to recognize and name her suicidal ideation. That helped her make it through, but she worries about other people who reach out for help, but can’t get it.
“Imagine if I fulfilled the ideation,” she said. “[People] would be reading about it and saying, ‘Oh, it’s a shame.’ ”
Some patients in Mills’ situation are scared to ask for help, according to Atkinson, especially if they’ve had thoughts of harming their child. Those patients are often worried about being reported to the Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), but Atkinson said it’s extremely rare that a provider would report a parent seeking postpartum health care.
“When they’re coming in, we see that as a sign they are safe,” she said. “They’re getting help.”
Ideally, those patients are connected with psychological care, most often starting with Hitchings, the psychiatrist who works with the OB department. They are also referred to services like Healthy Starts. Monadnock Community Hospital refers patients to The Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center in Antrim or The River Center in Peterborough, which provide similar services.
These resources are all part of the Monadnock Alliance for Families, a coalition of five organizations in the region that provides low-cost support for families. The groups “can really wrap themselves around families and partner with them,” said Penny Vaine, program manager at Healthy Starts.
Vaine said there’s a misconception that programs like these are meant for families of low income or those with additional health concerns. In fact, Healthy Starts exists to serve any family with children under 18 in Cheshire County and parts of Hillsborough County. Each year, the program works with about 350 families in the region, although not all for perinatal health concerns.
“It’s across the board. Every family experiences stress at some point,” she said. “We want to normalize getting those supports and building up protective factors.”
Via Healthy Starts, patients can access community mental health agencies and participate in virtual mental health treatments through a partnership with Dartmouth Health.
But sometimes the people who need mental health support the most are unable to access these resources.
Mills saw Hitchings once and had a positive experience, but said she wasn’t able to get a follow-up visit because of the doctor’s schedule. She had never heard of Healthy Starts, although she was eager to reach out after a reporter mentioned it.
She said she has sent more than 30 emails to therapists, but — given the provider shortage locally and beyond — was only able to get an appointment with an older man who didn’t understand her postpartum experience.
Approaching her daughter’s first birthday, Mills said she’s no longer having suicidal ideation thanks to her medication, but she remains deeply depressed.
“I just cannot get help,” she said.
That’s not a surprise, according to Alexander, the nurse manager at Monadnock Community Hospital.
“I can understand someone saying they’re having trouble finding support,” she said. “It’s a work in progress.”
Atkinson, from Cheshire Medical, said despite the improvements to screening, focus on postpartum mental health and available resources, it’s clear that not everyone who needs treatment is getting it.
“With each thing that we try, we’re catching more [of them], but I think the biggest reason that we’re not [catching them all] is this is such an area of taboo,” she said. “Even when we have everything out there, it’s hard for people to reach out.”
If you are in need of postpartum care, contact your primary-care provider — or, if you don’t have one, the providers who cared for you during pregnancy and labor — and ask to speak with a nurse to be connected with services.
For local postpartum services beyond the hospital setting, see the resource box.
If you or a loved one is in crisis, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
New Hampshire’s Rapid Response can be reached by calling or texting 1-833-710-6477, or by starting a chat at www.nh988.com.
