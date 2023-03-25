PETERBOROUGH — In an effort to increase access to mental health services, a direct primary care facility in Peterborough has expanded to offer behavioral health treatment to its members.
Hearthside Family Health has provided primary care services since it opened on Grove Street in 2017. But, owner and nurse practitioner Siobhan Benham said patients were often coming in with mental health concerns.
“Having the behavioral health component embedded in primary care is a really natural fit,” Benham said.
Under the direct primary care model, Hearthside patients pay a monthly membership fee instead of utilizing insurance. The membership includes in-person and virtual visits, wellness checks, nutritional counseling, biopsies and other primary care needs.
This model is designed to offer patients more time with their doctor, and enhance their access to primary health care services, while also eliminating copays and surprise medical bills.
Hearthside’s monthly primary care membership for children and adults up to age 26 is $30, $55 for those between 27 and 59, and $80 for anyone older.
If patients want to seek behavioral health services, Benham said that’ll cost $75 per month, on top of the monthly primary care price. Patients can, however, opt to utilize Hearthside only for behavioral health if they prefer, Benham noted.
The behavioral health membership — available only for adults at this time — includes an initial evaluation, followed by six 50-minute in-person or telehealth visits and three 15-minute telehealth check-ins for medication management or other adjustments, Benham said. These appointments will happen over the course of a year, she noted.
Hearthside hired another nurse practitioner, Peggy Abbott, who specializes in handling behavioral health cases. Abbott is accepting new clients at this time.
Benham added that Hearthside is currently at capacity for primary care patients, with a waiting list of roughly four months.
But, those interested in its behavioral health services can contact the practice at (603) 312-1600, or find more information at hearthsidefamily.com.
