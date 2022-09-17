87418839

An FDA ruling last month will allow the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing lost, a move the federal agency says could save consumers an average of $2,800 per pair.

Marc Lacroix decided he needed to do something about his hearing loss. The Concord resident started having trouble following conversations and, during Sunday services, he couldn’t understand what his priest was saying.

But, as a retiree on a fixed income, he was daunted by the cost of hearing aids, which can exceed $6,000 per pair.

