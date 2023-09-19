Each week, Ankara Nunnink, a nurse practitioner at The Wellness Center at Keene State College, sees patients who are looking for advice on the birth control pill.
Some are already taking oral contraceptives for pregnancy prevention, painful periods, acne or other reasons. Others are interested in trying the pill for the first time. All of the patients need a prescription to get the medication, due to national regulations on the drug.
Nunnink knows there are other students who might benefit from birth control, but the inconvenience of a visit to the clinic or hesitations about discussing sexual health keep them from her office.
“Coming in [to a health care office] is always a barrier,” Nunnink said. “It’s always a barrier talking to someone else about contraception.”
Soon, that obstacle will be removed, allowing for more widespread access to the pill, local health officials say.
In July, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, sold under the brand name Opill, in a move that reproductive health experts had been advocating for years, according to Amy Paris, an OB/GYN and director of family planning with Dartmouth Health.
The contraceptive will likely be in stores in the Monadnock Region and around the country during the first quarter of 2024, according to the manufacturer, Perrigo Co. That will allow anyone — including minors — to purchase the pills in much the same way they buy Tylenol.
"This is a really fabulous and important development for [reproductive] health and the health of people who could become pregnant and don’t currently want to,” Paris said.
Improved access, with some caveats
Nearly 65 percent of women of reproductive age are currently using contraceptives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite the proliferation of long-acting reversible contraceptives like the birth control shot and intrauterine devices (IUDs), the pill remains the most popular choice for birth control that isn’t permanent, research shows. Reversible birth controls allow people to later become pregnant when they stop using the contraceptives.
Use of the pill is the highest among younger people: 16.6 percent of female teenagers ages 15 to 19 are on this form of contraception. According to a July statement from the The American Academy of Pediatrics, the FDA’s approval of Opill will “help reduce barriers and provide adolescents with another option for accessing evidence-based contraception.”
“Anecdotally, the pill is a very commonly used and popular birth control method that appeals to many people because of the ease of starting and stopping it themselves,” Paris said.
Since oral contraceptives are only available by prescription, people without insurance or a primary care doctor might struggle to access the prescription they need, Paris said.
Barriers like lack of insurance disproportionately impact people of color, immigrants and individuals of low income individuals, according to the nonprofit research foundation KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In addition, a 2022 report from the Pew Research Center found that 71 percent of Black women ages 18 to 49 had a negative experience with routine health care, which could keep them from returning to a doctor’s office or clinic to obtain a birth control prescription.
Yet, with an ongoing physician shortage, any demographic may find it difficult to see a doctor, making the approval of Opill even more important, providers say.
“There are many reasons an individual may not choose to see a medical provider,” said Erica Peery, director of health services at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. “Having this and other medications available over-the-counter helps to decrease the health care gap many of our population experiences.”
Even with wider availability, the cost of Opill could make it unobtainable for some people, Nunnink said.
Most insurance providers are required to cover prescription birth control, but do not cover over-the-counter medications, she noted. Perrigo Co. has not revealed how much Opill will cost to purchase, but Nunnink pointed out that even common pain-relieving medicines can be pricey to purchase.
“A bottle of Tylenol is $13, and depending on someone’s situation, that’s a lot of money,” she said. “That’s lunch.”
She anticipates that the price will also keep The Wellness Center at Keene State from providing Opill for free, alongside condoms, generic pain relief pills and other commonly needed health-related items that are available for free in the center’s lobby 24/7.
“I don’t think that will be readily available [free of charge on campus] because it’s a branded product, so it may be cost-limiting …” Nunnink said. “It’s not that we wouldn’t want to have that available.”
A safe and effective option
When used exactly as prescribed, Opill is 98 percent effective at preventing pregnancy, according to the FDA. Medications like this are also very safe, Paris said.
“In the vast majority of cases, it’s much safer for [patients] than being pregnant,” she said.
Opill is a progestin-only medication, commonly known as a mini-pill because it contains only one hormone, progestin, rather than the estrogen and progestin used in combination birth control pills.
The mini pill avoids some of the serious side effects of estrogen, including increased risk for blood clots and stroke, Paris said. The specific progestin used in Opill, called norgestrel, has been used in combination pills since 1973 and is well studied, she added.
“It’s a pill that’s really safe for most people to take,” Paris said.
However, there are important caveats.
The FDA warns that in real-world use, Opill is likely to be less effective than clinical trials showed it to be. That’s because, like other oral contraceptives on the market, the pill must be taken at the same time each day. If the dose is delayed, even by a few hours, the risk for pregnancy increases and the patient should use back-up birth control like condoms for 48 hours after the missed or delayed dose.
In addition, the pill may be less effective for people with a higher body mass index. Some studies have shown that’s the case with oral contraceptives, although there’s no specific data on Opill’s effectiveness and its relation with BMI.
Even with this, the FDA says Opill is more effective than other nonprescription birth control options, like condoms, which typically prevent pregnancy 87 percent of the time, according to the CDC.
Still, barrier methods like condoms are important for preventing sexually transmitted diseases and should be used alongside hormonal birth control, Nunnink said.
“I’m hoping all my patients are still using condoms to prevent any STIs as well,” she said.
Likewise, it’s important for patients to have ongoing preventative health care, including cervical cancer screenings and HPV vaccines, Paris said.
However, she’s glad to see more access to contraceptives, uncoupled from a trip to the doctor’s office.
"We shouldn’t be making patients have to jump through multiple hoops of preventative care just to access contraception,” Paris said.
