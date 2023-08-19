When Chris Stephenson applied for a job at Cheshire Medical Center recently, one experience likely stood out on his application: Not long ago, he nearly died there.
Beginning in late November 2021, when he was admitted to Cheshire Medical with COVID-19 complications, the Marlborough resident spent more than two months in the Keene hospital’s intensive care unit, where he was intubated and placed on a ventilator for a total of 63 days.
During his extended stay there, Stephenson, previously a fit Southwest Airlines pilot, battled a slew of medical complications — blood clots, multiple infections, a collapsed lung and shingles — not the least of which was the discovery of an up-to-that-point undiagnosed case of leukemia.
His condition grew so dire that his wife, Karen, was summoned three separate times for end-of-life planning.
“If you were a gambling person, you would not have bet on me,” Stephenson, 57, said of his chances of survival. “I was a longshot.”
That experience makes his new position at Cheshire Medical all that more remarkable, and meaningful, for both Stephenson and the caregivers who treated him during his stay there.
As a central monitoring technician — a part-time job he started last month after a period of in-house education and job-shadow training — Stephenson helps to ensure patient safety by monitoring some of the very same equipment he spent months hooked up to. For one to two 12-hour shifts per week, he watches live video of patients to track safety and comfort, and monitors and evaluates real-time vital signs such as heart rhythms and oxygen levels, alerting the nursing staff to changes in patient conditions or adverse scenarios.
“I had been plugged into [these machines] the whole time, and I thought it would be neat to be on the other side,” Stephenson said. “It seemed technical, and I thought I could use my technical skills and maybe, you know, put some of the old brain cells to work.”
Karen says the new position has been very beneficial for him and even has some similarities to his career as a professional pilot.
“He really wants to give back and help people, and he’s achieving that goal and really enjoying this new venture he is on,” said Karen, who along with Chris has two teenage children. “It’s a different role [than being a pilot], but to Chris it’s the same responsibility because he still has somebody’s life in his hands. He takes the job very seriously the same way he took his pilot position seriously.”
Chris Stephenson’s journey from patient to employee began as a volunteer, working a day or two per week. He administered patient surveys, helped staff a couple public events and eventually began helping out with identifying outdated and expired medical supplies. He said he and another volunteer, a retired physician, even came up with a tagging system that alerted hospital personnel to which supplies should be used first so they would not expire.
But after a year of volunteering and continued physical improvements — he says his leukemia has not progressed to a level that is “bad enough to treat” — he began thinking he could take on more.
“I started toying with the idea that maybe there is more I could do, and I came up with this crazy idea to maybe start working part-time,” Stephenson said.
As Cheshire Medical Center’s nurse manager for the ICU, Jennifer Clark was instrumental to the care Stephenson received while at the hospital. So, it was a twist of fate that she was the hiring manager for the position he applied for and would ultimately accept.
“When I heard his name as a candidate I thought, ‘Wow,’ this is a person that I took care of and who really inspired me,” Clark recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’d absolutely be happy to interview him.’ It was so fitting because in his recovery he was so interested in the aspects of [the technology].”
Besides his familiarity with some of the equipment, his days as a patient also give Stephenson personal insight that he has been able to share with patients during his time as a volunteer and now employee.
“For some folks in extended stay, it’s really easy to get down, and they can get ultra focused on their situation at that moment,” Stephenson said, recalling several interactions with patients. “Several times people have just wanted to talk and tell you what they’ve gone through. I have been able to say, ‘I know a little about that … and there is hope.’ ”
Beyond the health benefits of getting out into the world again as he regains his strength, Stephenson says he had an ulterior motive for taking the position.
“I really had a connection with some of the doctors and nurses that worked on me so hard, and I knew that would give me access to them so I could personally thank them,” Stephenson said. “These folks just never give up, and they give everything they have and when you leave [the hospital] they never know what happens. I felt I needed closure and that they needed to see the results of their hard work.”
This opportunity has been especially poignant for Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical who cared for Stephenson throughout Stephenson’s time there. Khole said this coincided with one of the largest waves of COVID-19 patients the hospital experienced.
“We were losing patients, and we are not in this business to lose patients,” Khole said. “Chris’ case became a silver lining for us as a community. It strengthened our resolve as to why we come back every day and do this and was a light at the end of a tunnel during a very dark time.
“To see someone like Chris battle a two-month hospital stay and come out of it is a huge sense of relief,” Khole said. “The first time I saw him back, I can’t put into words; I thought it was impossible to ever see him walking again. We all feel so happy for him.”
While Stephenson is delighted to be working at Cheshire Medical, his continued incremental health gains have allowed him to start entertaining the notion of flying commercial airliners again one day.
When he came home from rehab, he was in a wheelchair and, as he says, “pretty much needed assistance with anything,” but has since progressed from a walker to a cane he no longer uses. He has even been able to take up some of his old hobbies again like kayaking and cycling.
“Given where I was a year ago, I would have said there was no way I could go back to flying, that I just wouldn’t be strong enough again,” Stephenson said. “But I’ve made enough small gains that add up to change that outlook to say it could be possible. If it is up to me, I will fight to get back. I have a few years left to try to figure this thing out.”
