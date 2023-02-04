New Hampshire received almost all failing grades in the American Lung Association’s recent State of Tobacco Control Report, landing in the bottom 10 states in the country for tobacco-control policies.
The 21st annual report looks at each state’s policies and preventative measures for tobacco use and recommends steps to improve their standing, the lung association said in a news release.
Tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable death not only in the country but in the Granite State, with more than 1,900 deaths in New Hampshire attributed to tobacco each year, according to the association.
“This year, as has been the case in recent history, New Hampshire has a lot of work to be done,” said Lance Boucher, the lung association’s assistant vice president of state public policy.
A look at the report
The report grades on five categories. Tobacco-prevention and control-program funding examines how much money goes toward preventative programs, and the tobacco taxes category looks at how high each state’s taxes on tobacco products are. “Smoke-free air” determines how well establishments enforce smoke-free laws, and access to cessation services gauges availability of and potential barriers to Medicaid coverage for resources to help smokers quit. The final category looks at what restrictions exist on flavored tobacco products.
New Hampshire received an “F” for its tobacco-prevention and control-program funding, an “F” for tobacco taxes, a “D” for smoke-free air, a “D” for access to cessation services and an “F” for flavored tobacco products.
The report lists three main actions for the state to improve its grades: increase funding for prevention programs, close loopholes in smoke-free laws and raise its state cigarette tax by a minimum of $1.50.
In 2022, New Hampshire’s state tobacco-related revenue — revenue from tobacco taxes and tobacco settlement payments — was $274.9 million, according to the report.
“And somehow all we can invest as a state is $490,000,” said Shawn LaFrance, vice president for population health at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, referencing New Hampshire’s funding for tobacco-control programs in fiscal year 2023. “That’s kind of shocking.”
The report says this is only 10 percent of the level of funding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, and yet funding was still reduced last year.
Another area that Boucher, of the lung association, said needs improvement is New Hampshire’s smoke-free laws.
While the state restricts smoking in most facilities, there are loopholes. One of the main ones is the exemption of cigar bars.
Boucher added there have been multiple past legislative efforts in New Hampshire to roll back smoke-free laws, which he noted correlates to the state’s “Live Free or Die” motto.
Another problem, Boucher said, is New Hampshire’s low tobacco tax, at $1.78 per pack. The report’s recommended increase of $1.50 per pack would put the state at $3.28, which Boucher said is still “not anywhere near the highest in the Northeast, but it would be a substantial increase.”
“It’s been several years since New Hampshire has had a cigarette tax increase,” he said. “We also know that increasing the price is one of the best strategies, if not the best strategy we have, to reduce tobacco use.”
Boucher added that this is also a successful way to prevent youth initiation. The more products cost, the more difficult it is for high-schoolers to experiment and potentially get addicted to nicotine.
However, youths are facing a different nicotine addiction than traditional cigarettes.
“It’s the vaping epidemic that we’re seeing,” said Alyssa Bender, Keene’s youth services manager who also runs a juvenile court diversion program as well as Cheshire Medical Center’s “Know Smoking” program, which is part of the Cheshire Coalition for Tobacco Free Communities.
In addition to New Hampshire’s adult smoking rate of 12.3 percent, the state has a high-school smoking rate of 5.5 percent, the report states.
New Hampshire’s high-school vaping rate is 34 percent, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
“Vapes contain not just an insanely high amount of nicotine that can be 20 to 70 milligrams, but it also contains so many harmful chemicals and metals,” Bender said.
Rubidium — which is used to make fireworks — as well as acetone and formaldehyde are a few examples she said have been found in vape products.
Aside from these harmful chemicals, she explained, nicotine binds to nicotinic receptors in the brain, giving the effects of producing more dopamine.
“A lot of kids are rewiring their brains to feel happy and relaxed while they’re using vapes. But, in reality, it’s increasing your blood pressure, it’s increasing your heart rate, it’s putting you at higher risk of having cancer,” Bender said. “Then, trying to quit is 10 times harder because their brains have just rewired thinking that they’re going to keep getting this drug, so they don’t need to constantly produce all these extra chemicals.”
She added that the majority of teens who are vaping use flavored products, which makes them all the more addictive.
Diacetyl is a common ingredient in flavored vapes, which can cause bronchiolitis obliterans, more commonly referred to as “popcorn lung,” according to Bender. This is a disease that is caused by scar tissue build-up restricting proper air flow.
“What was striking here is that over half of the [high-]school kids in our region have used the electronic vaping product,” said LaFrance, referencing local youth risk behavioral health survey data.
Local initiatives
Despite the state’s overarching problems, Keene has a history of being a pioneer in tobacco prevention, according to LaFrance. He cited an ordinance put in place a couple decades ago that prohibited the use of tobacco in restaurants to prevent secondhand smoke exposure to workers and patrons.
The ordinance was struck down as unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court, but the N.H. Indoor Smoking Act later prohibited smoking in most public places.
Keene has been especially successful, local leaders say, in its prevention efforts among youth.
This includes the continued work of the Monadnock Youth Coalition, directed by Meghan Marcucci. The coalition focuses on tobacco and alcohol prevention.
Among the coalition’s efforts is prevention education in local schools. So far, it has offered programs at the Gathering Waters Chartered Public School in Keene and Surry Village Charter School.
Marcucci said the coalition uses the Natural High program, which focuses on project-based learning and presents videos of celebrities promoting sobriety.
“It’s really inspirational for kids to see celebrities choosing a sober lifestyle, because celebrities tend to go the opposite direction,” she said.
The coalition also hosts two youth groups, one through the Keene Family YMCA and the other through Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey. These are open to teens ages 12 to 18 who take on leadership positions to advocate against substance misuse.
Recently, the teens got the opportunity to do a refusal skills presentation at Keene Middle School.
“They set up scenarios common to what kids could see in middle school or high school,” Marcucci said. “Like one example could be, you walk into the bathroom, and a friend offers you a vape. These situations are really common.”
She added that the teens helped the middle-schoolers come up with a plan to determine what they could say and what the consequences could be in different scenarios.
In addition to her role with “Know Smoking,” Bender is starting a tobacco support group in the Monadnock Regional School District, in response to some students who reached out for guidance in quitting.
She emphasized that support groups are more beneficial than punishments, such as suspensions or offense charges. Oftentimes, she noted, kids try out a vape or tobacco product on just a few occasions, becoming quickly addicted, but want to stop. So, providing avenues to cessation is key.
Cheshire Medical Center houses its own tobacco-cessation program and runs the Cheshire Coalition for Tobacco Free Communities.
One initiative of the Dartmouth Health affiliate is through the CDC’s “Cooperative Agreement” program, which helps states fund projects that work toward a cause.
Cheshire Medical’s project looks at tobacco use among people with mental-health and substance-use disorders, as tobacco use is higher among this population, according to LaFrance.
He added that there has been a longstanding narrative that if people have struggled with addiction to alcohol, opioids or other illegal drugs, their use of tobacco isn’t as big of a deal.
“I think this program with the Cooperative Agreement is really to challenge that,” he said.
The program, which began in 2021, is just in its beginning stages. But so far, the hospital has started training for staff who work with patients with mental-health and substance-use disorders at Cheshire Medical, as well as Monadnock Family Services, which is working with the hospital on the project.
Aside from local efforts, the lung association is advocating for the reauthorization of the N.H. Medicaid Expansion Program, aimed at helping provide more people with health care and insurance, as well as treating more people suffering from nicotine-related health issues and addiction.
While Keene is putting forth programing efforts, funding for programs is something that needs improvement across the state as a whole, Boucher said.
“For every dollar the state is spending to combat tobacco addiction, the industry is spending $55,” Boucher said. “We need to shrink that gap and make sure that we have a robust investment in tobacco program funding to help New Hampshire citizens.”
