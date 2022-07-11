The N.H. Board of Nursing does not believe reinstating the license of Cheshire Medical Center's chief nursing officer poses an imminent danger to public health, according to its recently released narrative of her hearing last month.
The state board suspended Amy Matthews' license on May 26, after it learned of gallons of fentanyl solution lost or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital. Matthews — who was not accused of stealing any drugs, but was reprimanded in her supervisory role — had her license reinstated June 23, following her hearing earlier that day.
However, the board did not release its reasoning for reinstating Matthews' license until Friday, when its full narrative of the hearing was posted on the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification's website.
Within the documents — which summarize the evidence attorneys presented in Matthews' case — the board said its only inquiry was whether Matthews continuing to practice as a registered nurse would pose "an imminent danger to public health, safety, or welfare."
The board, based on the evidence offered during the hours-long hearing, does not feel Matthews would be.
"The evidence presented demonstrates that between February of 2022 and May of 2022 the Licensee, in her capacity as CNO and as a leadership member at the Hospital, actively involved herself in the investigation into the diverted and unaccounted for fentanyl," the narrative reads.
The board's 17-page narrative does not elaborate further on its decision. The board did write, though, that it "recognizes that the investigation is ongoing and reserves further judgement based upon all the evidence that investigation yields."
Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone declined to say Monday whether Matthews is still the hospital's chief nursing officer, citing a "long-standing practice ... [to] not comment on specific questions related to personnel."
The months-long drug loss dates back to last fall, with about 8.8 gallons of fentanyl solution reportedly unaccounted for at the hospital as of June 5, according to testimony at the hearing.
An ICU nurse self-reported in February that she'd stolen hundreds of bags of fentanyl solution, but loss continued after that, even as remedial measures were implemented. This prompted the license suspension for Matthews, who has served as the chief nursing officer since 2018.
During the hearing last month, Matthews’ lawyer Alysia Cassotis said she played an important role in the hospital's investigation into the missing drugs.
The OPLC’s lawyer Collin Phillips said Matthews showed a "severe lack of judgement" when she decreased security measures for controlled substances amid the hospital’s COVID-19 surge last winter.
He added that — even after Matthews learned on Feb. 1 that the ICU nurse stole substantial amounts of the solution over several months — another 88,000 micrograms of fentanyl went missing under her watch, showing she "failed to overcome [a] pervasive and habitual practice of her nurses’ poor documentation."
In addition to Matthews, the drug loss has led the state to take other disciplinary action against Cheshire Medical and its employees.
The ICU nurse — who died in March — and a pharmacist at the hospital both signed agreements not to practice. Cheshire Medical's pharmacy director, who had her license suspended, has since gotten it reinstated.
She planned to remain an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which is affiliated with Cheshire Medical, as the system clinical manager of pharmacy services, according to a letter she sent to the state pharmacy board in May.
The board of pharmacy has also scheduled a hearing, tentatively slated for later this month, on whether Cheshire Medical can keep its pharmacy permit.
A criminal investigation into the missing drugs is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said last week.
