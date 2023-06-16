The terms "welcoming" and "affirming," often used when discussing safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people, are not interchangeable.

In a welcoming environment — sometimes called an inclusive space — there is an awareness of people's identities, and efforts are made to help them feel included. An affirming space takes this commitment further, providing an environment where someone's identity is recognized as valid, with additional efforts to learn about how they can be supported.

This story is part of a series on the lack of gender-affirming care resources in New Hampshire, the people who have been affected and solutions that could help close that gap.

