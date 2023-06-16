The terms "welcoming" and "affirming," often used when discussing safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people, are not interchangeable.
In a welcoming environment — sometimes called an inclusive space — there is an awareness of people's identities, and efforts are made to help them feel included. An affirming space takes this commitment further, providing an environment where someone's identity is recognized as valid, with additional efforts to learn about how they can be supported.
A nonprofit organization based in New Hampshire is dedicated to helping local businesses create more affirming spaces for transgender and nonbinary employees and patrons. However, it needs more volunteers to expand its reach.
The Affirming Spaces Project (ASP) was inspired by the signing of N.H. House Bill 1319 in 2018, which provides legal protections for transgender people across the state from discrimination in employment, housing and public places due to their gender identity.
ASP’s cofounders, Janelle Drake and Q, are both former Granite State residents and identify as transgender. (Q did not want their last name to be published because they fear for their safety, having known others doing similar work experiencing harassment due to their identity.)
The two met in the summer of 2018 to discuss creating a database of public spaces in their communities where LGBTQ+ identifying people felt safe.
“We wanted to fill in the gaps beyond just the legal requirements for inclusive spaces,” said Drake, who now lives in Massachusetts. “How do we change people’s mindset from not just providing a welcoming space, but an affirming space?”
The project initially did outreach only to businesses in Concord and the greater Seacoast area, to build a presence in a few communities and gain momentum, according to Drake. In August 2021, ASP launched its website, which now includes a public database of more than 60 businesses and organizations in New Hampshire that are committed to providing affirming spaces for transgender and nonbinary people.
Bethany Murabito, director of LGBTQ+ and women’s health for Health Market Connect New Hampshire (HMCNH) in Concord, reached out to ASP on Jan. 18 about being included in the list of organizations.
To be identified as a community partner and included on the list, staff with the business or organization must go through the free training provided by ASP.
HMCNH is a federally funded organization that provides no-cost public health insurance assistance to New Hampshire residents. A team of 10 health navigators represent a number of areas, including the Monadnock Region.
“I do a lot of outreach to New Hampshire LGBTQ+ organizations," Murabito said. "It's important to us to get the word out about our services and make sure people know that we’re here to help them.”
According to Drake, businesses will typically reach out first through ASP's website, affirmingspacesproject.org. However, the organization also does a number of community outreach events throughout the year, which have led to connections with potential community partners.
“We do a brief initial screening call with the management team after they contact us,” she said. “From there, we determine if they’re a good fit.”
ASP considers a number of factors when determining eligibility for training. Since the organization is volunteer-run, it prioritizes small local businesses in New Hampshire. However, ASP can work with different situations such as larger staff sizes or scheduling.
Q, who now splits their time between Massachusetts and New York, said businesses must demonstrate a commitment to engaging with the lessons being taught in training.
“We need to know these people are truly trying to do this work and put it into practice,” they said.
From there, a volunteer with ASP will conduct the training. This consists of five lessons: an introduction to gender identity and pronoun use, how to use affirming language, setting examples for others, what it means to make restrooms and neutral spaces safe, and, if applicable, taking gender labels out of product labeling.
All staff members are asked to be present for the training.
“That way, someone will know when they walk through those doors that no matter who they speak to they will have the comfort and knowledge that this is a safe person to work with,” Drake said.
She said management can be trained separately first before expanding to a staff-wide training session.
“We also make space for trans and nonbinary staff to contribute if they would like to share their experiences,” she said. Knowing someone — in this case, a colleague — who can share what an affirming space is like for them can help reinforce the skills taught in the training.
In addition to being included in ASP’s database, community partners receive stickers that they can put in their building windows and a digital logo to place on their website.
According to Q, the priority of providing a physical decal for community partners came from a high-school memory of theirs. Some teachers’ classroom doors had a rainbow triangle decal, which is a symbol of pride and often used as a marker of allies to the LGBTQ+ community. These markers helped Q feel safe and comfortable in those rooms.
“I wished we had more of that,” they said, “for adults going into businesses and for kids in public spaces, to see something like that and say, ‘Hey, I’d be respected and welcomed here.’ ”
What it means to be an affirming space
It can be difficult to tell if a business is safe for transgender people just by looking at window displays or through a website.
One out of five transgender people did not use at least one type of public accommodation in 2014 because they feared they would be mistreated due to their gender identity, according to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey Report. Public accommodation in the report is defined as places that provide services to the public, such as retail stores, restaurants and hotels.
For those in New Hampshire who did use a public accommodation where staff or employees thought or knew they were transgender in 2014, nearly one-third experienced at least one type of mistreatment, according to the report. This included those who were denied equal treatment or service, were verbally harassed or were physically attacked due to their gender identity.
There are welcoming spaces in the state, but many transgender and nonbinary people experience interactions ranging from well-intentioned but awkward conversations with staff to feeling unsafe.
“They will say something that, you know, they meant well by it, but it wasn’t respectful,” Q said. “And with others, you get treated with hostility. You get these nasty glares. You get treated differently than other people in that space.”
ASP's mission is to close the gap between the minimum legal protections of preventing discrimination in public spaces and making sure these spaces feel welcoming. This means doing more than just providing a statement that a business or organization is accepting, but for people doing the work to educate themselves about gender identity and put what they've learned into practice.
“I think in general, acceptance of queer identities has increased,” Q said. “But I think [transgender queer people] are more widely misunderstood and mistreated than cisgender queer people.”
However, most of those involved with ASP have full-time jobs, including Q and Drake. A lack of time to provide trainings for potential community partners and a low number of volunteers means it has become harder to expand their reach into other parts of the state.
“We started with about two or three initial trainers and 10 to 15 total volunteers,” Drake said. “Now, it’s mostly me or Q doing the training. We have people out tabling at Pride events this month, but we are really hoping to get more people.”
Q said another main goal of the organization going forward is to have more representation across New Hampshire, such as the Monadnock Region. Most of ASP's community partners are based in the same pockets of the state it began with.
Murabito of HMCNH feels New Hampshire could become a better place to live if more businesses and organizations took the time to educate themselves about providing affirming spaces for transgender and nonbinary people.
“It helps better our communities, and it’s the positive momentum we need to help our state become a safer place.”
Those interested in contacting Janelle Drake or Q can reach them at hello@affirmingspacesproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.