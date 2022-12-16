To better monitor COVID-19 levels in the Granite State, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a wastewater surveillance program, officials announced Thursday.
The program — set up at 14 wastewater treatment plants, including in Keene — will collect data to track trends in COVID-19 levels and provide a warning if and when those levels rise, according to a news release from the state health department.
Regardless of symptoms, people infected with COVID-19 can shed the virus into fecal matter, which then appears in sewage. Wastewater surveillance is especially helpful at this point in the pandemic, when case numbers are being vastly underreported due to at-home tests.
“This is another tool we can use to help monitor COVID-19 spread in our state,” Patricia Tilley, director of the department’s Division of Public Health Services, said in the release. “Wastewater surveillance does not depend on individuals testing for COVID-19, so this new program has the potential to provide additional and earlier insight about COVID-19 in our communities.”
The program is being funded by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which launched its National Wastewater Surveillance System in September 2020, the release notes.
Keene State, in collaboration with the city, began collecting sewage samples to test for COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. The college was not immediately available for comment on whether this program differs from the new statewide one.
In addition to Keene’s wastewater treatment facility, other communities participating are: Berlin, Dover, Durham, Hampton, Hanover, Manchester, Merrimack, Newmarket, Newport, Portsmouth (the Pease and Peirce Island facilities), Plymouth and Sunapee.
The data will soon be published on the state’s COVID-19 website, covid19.nh.gov, according to the release.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
