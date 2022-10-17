Corey Ricker was 17 when he first started using opioids. It started with prescription pain pills, then progressed to illicit street drugs.
Ricker, now 35 and living in Manchester, is in recovery, and like many people in his situation uses the prescribed medication Suboxone to control cravings and avoid withdrawal symptoms.
While being in medication-assisted treatment is much preferable to active substance misuse, he said he’d like to have a future where he isn’t reliant on any substances. That’s why he has enrolled in a new study through Dartmouth Health that examines several factors in medication-assisted recovery from opioid dependency, including how best to remove the medications that make it easier and safer for people to cease using heroin or fentanyl.
“I’ve been doing Percocets since I was 17. It takes over,” Ricker said. “I thought I could control it. Most addicts think they have a handle on it. I couldn’t get clean without Suboxone, hopefully there’s a point where I’m completely off it.”
A previous treatment attempt
This isn’t Ricker’s first experience with Suboxone, the brand name of a medication that combines buprenorphine and naloxone, and which is prescribed as part of a treatment plan for people with opioid addiction.
He credits the medication with his ability to cease misusing opioids, but said it still results in a “fog in your head.” He said he wants clarity, and to know that he doesn’t require any substance, including one prescribed by a clinician.
But while treatment practitioners know how to prescribe medications to keep people from using heroin, experts say there is less guidance about how to best reduce the use of medication once a patient is stable in their recovery.
Ricker experienced that shortcoming himself, during a prior attempt at recovery. He had used Suboxone to stop using heroin, but then stopped taking his medication. The cravings returned, and he relapsed.
This time, he wants to get it right. So, when he returned to a treatment center about four months ago, his provider told him about the Dartmouth study, and Ricker signed up.
A complex study
The study — sponsored nationally by New York University’s Langone Health and overseen locally by Dartmouth Health — investigates various combinations of medications and behavioral strategies when treating opioid addiction. There are 18 sites across the country involved in the study, which hopes to enroll a total of 2,600, including about five people locally.
“It is a really complicated study,” said Dr. Luke Archibald, director of addiction treatment services for Dartmouth Health in Lebanon. He added that
The study is open both to people who are experiencing active addiction and wish to engage with medication-assisted treatment, as well as people like Ricker, who are already in treatment but wish to discontinue their use of medications.
Two medications will be evaluated through the study: Buprenorphine and naltrexone. Different dosages of the medications will be used, as well as different medication delivery systems, Archibald explained.
Those who choose buprenorphine will either be given a time-released injection or a daily oral medication of a standard or higher dose. Participants who choose naltrexone will receive monthly injections.
On top of the different medication kinds, dosages and administrations, the study will also look at the efficacy of involving a phone application to engage with their treatment, Archibald said. The app will remind patients of upcoming treatments and will congratulate them for their progress.
Those participants who wish to can work with their treatment provider to begin tapering their medication to the point where they no longer take any at all. This step may involve switching from an oral form of medication to a monthly injection.
Though the use of medication has become common in treatment for opioid addiction, Archibald said a “fair amount of stigma” remains attached to the practice.
“That’s unfortunate, because these medications have been shown to greatly reduce the rate of overdose,” he said, as well as allow patients to achieve benefits to their overall health and their life.
He stressed that there should be a broad distinction between legitimate use of prescribed medications for opioid cessation, and the misuse of opioids such as heroin and fentanyl.
“It really comes down to loss of control and dangerous use,” he said.
Even so, Archibald said many in recovery would like to use medications as a temporary treatment.
Medication-assisted treatment requires making and keeping appointments with providers, trips to pharmacies, and some side effects. As effective as the medications can be, the programs experience a significant amount of drop-out, as people stop taking the medications and end up relapsing.
“We really don’t have good evidence to guide people about how [to taper], what’s the right time frame,” Archibald said. “Is it safe for some people to taper off after a year? Are there predictive factors?”
Those who join the study should expect to make weekly visits with a treatment provider to begin with, then switch to monthly check-ins. The study intends to follow participants for five years.
Archibald said that treatment offers the possibility of a dramatic transformation for people in active addiction.
“It’s just incredible to see the change that people can make in their lives,” he said, adding there’s still room for providers to learn how to do better. “This study is important, because unfortunately about half of the people drop out of treatment about six months after joining.”
Ricker said that the “brain fog” that he associates with opioid use has reduced, as he has started taking less of his Suboxone.
“It’s not so much a fog, but there is still a fog, and that’s what I want gone,” he said.
Ricker said he would like to be able to leave opioids completely behind him and turn the page on a new chapter in his life. He is also considering taking classes to become a coach for people beginning their own recovery.
“To be working a good job or a career,” Ricker said, “that’s the goal.”
Those interested in the study can call or text 603-727-8891 or email rddstudy@hitchcock.org.
