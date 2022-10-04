20221005-LOC-Vaccine Van

Martha Dawson, a medical assistant with ConvenientMD Urgent Care, packs up the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Mobile Vaccine Van after a quiet morning at the Sunapee State Park beach in Newbury in September 2021.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

The state health department is once again offering mobile vaccination clinics and in-home inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to Granite Staters, after halting the initiatives this summer when a previous round of federal funding ran out.

The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Tuesday that these programs — initially launched in the summer of 2021 — aim to increase access for those who may not be able to get vaccinated without them.

