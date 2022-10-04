Martha Dawson, a medical assistant with ConvenientMD Urgent Care, packs up the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Mobile Vaccine Van after a quiet morning at the Sunapee State Park beach in Newbury in September 2021.
The state health department is once again offering mobile vaccination clinics and in-home inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to Granite Staters, after halting the initiatives this summer when a previous round of federal funding ran out.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Tuesday that these programs — initially launched in the summer of 2021 — aim to increase access for those who may not be able to get vaccinated without them.
The department discontinued these programs on June 30 because the COVID-19 federal funding for them ended, according to a news release at the time. Before pausing, the mobile vaccine program hosted more than 700 clinics and administered 37,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the state health department said in June.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council approved American Rescue Plan funding for these initiatives, Tuesday's release says. The programs will run through March.
Three mobile vaccination vans are available to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, including the primary series and booster doses. Clinics through the van are available upon request for any group or employer at no cost, according to the release.
For New Hampshire residents who are unable to leave their house, the Homebased Vaccination Program will provide free in-house COVID-19 inoculations.
Appointments for both services usually book out one or two weeks in advance, the release notes.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
