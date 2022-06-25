As a nurse stole gallons of fentanyl solution from Cheshire Medical Center over several months, newly obtained documents from the state reveal red flags that were overlooked, including lapses in record-keeping and drug-diversion protocols.
The Sentinel obtained the records late last week from the N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC) through a right-to-know request.
More than 7½ gallons of fentanyl solution went unaccounted for — much, but not all of it, stolen — from the Keene hospital’s intensive care unit between September and May, according to OPLC documents related to the emergency license suspensions of several hospital practitioners.
As of June 5, that total had increased to the equivalent of 670 bags, or about 8.8 gallons, an OPLC lawyer said in a hearing related to one of their licenses this week.
A criminal investigation into the missing drugs is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday.
The Dartmouth Health affiliate has cited the investigation in declining to answer questions about the lost drugs, but hospital staff said in OPLC documents that software changes and a surge in COVID-19 cases contributed to the problem.
“Cheshire Medical Center continues to make significant progress in the essential work of strengthening our controlled substance policies and practices, which is our top priority,” hospital spokesman Matthew Barone said in an email Thursday.
Documents detail extent of theft
Alexandra Towle, a nurse in the hospital’s ICU, admitted to taking hundreds of fentanyl-solution bags from Cheshire Medical.
In an email to the OPLC on Feb. 4, Towle said no one at the hospital helped her and that, in January, she was taking IV bags of solution “almost every single day.”
She was caught on Jan. 31, when another nurse in the ICU tried to withdraw a bag for a patient, according to a Feb. 2 letter to the N.H. Board of Pharmacy from the hospital’s Director of Pharmacy Melissa Siciliano.
An automated drug-dispensing machine alerted the nurse that Towle had already withdrawn fentanyl for this patient a half-hour earlier, Siciliano wrote.
After initially denying it, Towle — who was working in a different part of the hospital on Jan. 31 — admitted to the nurse manager that she took 12 bags of the solution that night, according to the letter.
Towle self-reported her theft of the drugs in a Feb. 4 email to the OPLC.
Five days later, she signed a preliminary agreement not to practice that states she stole 12 bags of fentanyl solution in October, 50 to 100 bags in November, about 100 bags in December and 200 bags in January. Towle died in March.
Fentanyl is the most commonly diverted drug, and is the leading cause of death in opioid overdoses, according to the Joint Commission, a national health-care accreditation nonprofit.
On Feb. 7, another ICU nurse was interviewed by the hospital about the drug theft. A summary of that interview includes this nurse’s assessment that the nursing staff had great trust in one another.
“When in full PPE, just to get through the shift, patients everywhere, they always helped each other out by handing a med to a nurse when requested by the nurse, never thinking it would not be documented because they trusted each other,” the summary reads.
This nurse also said that Towle would often call or text the other nurses when she wasn’t working, offering to bring them food in the ICU, according to the summary.
The nurse said Towle told her it was really easy to steal the drugs, the summary reads.
In a Feb. 2 interview with Cheshire Medical, Towle said she used a back entrance at the hospital to get to the medication room more discreetly, according to a summary of that interview.
At least 303 bags of fentanyl solution were directly linked to Towle, according to an April 14 email to the OPLC from Dartmouth Health’s Chief Pharmacy Officer Staci Hermann. The total bags Towle reported in her agreement not to practice was higher, at around 412.
In addition to fentanyl, Hermann’s email also states that Towle took 50 milligrams of oxycodone, 104 milliliters of Midazolam — a sedative — and 0.5 milliliters of Lorazepam.
Drug loss goes beyond theft
The drugs unaccounted for at the hospital extend beyond Towle, as does the lack of oversight, the documents show.
At least 163 of the 583 fentanyl solution bags that, by March, had been marked as missing from Cheshire Medical were not due to theft, according to a letter Siciliano sent early that month to the state pharmacy board.
Those bags were withdrawn by other ICU nurses, she wrote, and not properly documented.
“Cheshire Medical Center believes that the challenges within the clinical care environment resulting from the COVID surge impacted the ability of nursing staff to consistently document Fentanyl infusion administrations,” Siciliano said in the letter.
During an interview with the OPLC in March, Siciliano said Pharmacist Richard Crowe was responsible for reviewing daily discrepancy reports from the automated drug-dispensing machine.
These reports occur when the machine registers an incorrect count of narcotics, and will also note the name of the last person to obtain a narcotic, according to Cheshire Medical’s medication security, control and access policy, given to The Sentinel by the OPLC as part of its recent right-to-know request.
The hospital transitioned in mid-August to a different machine model, made by the health care technology company Omnicell, the OPLC interview notes.
Siciliano told the OPLC in March that Crowe had claimed the Omnicell reports were time consuming and hard to interpret. She said he then received additional training from the company.
As of her March 8 interview, Siciliano said 144 reports had been identified as being resolved incorrectly by Crowe between September and November.
The OPLC issued the emergency suspension of Crowe’s license on March 30 — as well as Siciliano’s that same day and, on May 26, that of Chief Nursing Officer Amy Matthews, both of whom have had their licenses reinstated.
Siciliano resigned from her role at Cheshire Medical, but planned to continue working at its affiliate Dartmouth-Hitchcock as the system clinical manager of pharmacy services, a letter she sent the pharmacy board in May states.
A Cheshire Medical spokesperson declined to say Friday whether Matthews was still employed as its chief nursing officer, citing a “long-standing practice ... [to] not comment on specific questions related to personnel,” but referred to her as a “colleague.”
Crowe, who has not been reachable for comment, signed a preliminary agreement not to practice April 19.
During Matthews’ testimony at her license hearing Thursday before the state pharmacy board, she said the hospital decreased its security measures related to controlled substances last winter amid the COVID-19 surge.
Cheshire Medical reinstated those security measures after discovering that a nurse had been stealing fentanyl solution, she said.
Investigation continues
The Sentinel requested all of the controlled drug loss forms filed by Cheshire Medical between Sept. 1 and June 8, and received five of them — the latest being from April 15.
The OPLC declined to release the others, citing confidentiality amid the ongoing investigation.
It is still unclear how much of the drugs identified as missing were linked to theft, and how much is considered lost.
A memo from the OPLC to the state pharmacy board on March 30 says that the OPLC is “not sure” how far back the drug loss goes.
At the time, the memo notes, the OPLC was working on a subpoena for more information on the missing drugs, including “as far back as 2020.”
Sentinel staff writer Ryan Spencer contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.