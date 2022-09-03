LEBANON — As demand for mental health services grows in rural New Hampshire, Dartmouth Health and partnering hospitals are providing behavioral training to employers and schools, aimed at encouraging mental health support for their workers and students.

In January, Dartmouth Health received a three-year grant totaling more than $1.3 million from the federal Health Resources and Service Administration to deliver a series of training courses to educators and regional employers. These classes guide workplace leaders in ways to better support workers or students with behavioral health needs, a term that applies to all mental and emotional health, including substance misuse.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

