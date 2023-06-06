As of the start of June, 96 people had used a pilot transportation program launched in March that brings mental health patients from emergency rooms in Vermont and New Hampshire to inpatient treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat.
“It’s having an impact immediately for our area,” said Erik Rosenbauer, spokesperson at the Brattleboro Retreat.
The Retreat, an inpatient psychiatric and addiction treatment center, created the program in partnership with Rescue, Inc., a Brattleboro-based emergency medical services company. The hope is to reduce the time adults and children seeking voluntary mental health treatment spend waiting in emergency rooms.
The response to the program from patients, families, hospitals and ambulance medics has been positive, said Rosenbauer, who considers the pilot a success so far. Yet programs like this alone can’t solve the problem of long emergency room wait times for psychiatric patients.
Since the Retreat is funding the program, it only impacts patients who receive treatment at the Brattleboro facility, not those placed at one of Vermont’s five other psychiatric hospitals. The program also doesn’t serve people being involuntarily committed, who face the longest wait times in Vermont.
On average, adults looking for voluntary inpatient mental health care in Vermont spend a day waiting in an emergency room, according to a report the state released Jan. 15. Children seeking voluntary treatment often wait more than 100 hours in an emergency room, a report from the Vermont Department of Mental Health says. The 490 adults who were involuntarily hospitalized in Vermont in 2022 waited in the ER for an average of three days.
The Retreat’s program aims to reduce ER wait times for those it serves to less than eight hours.
For many people in crisis, the emergency room is the first stop for care, Rosenbauer said. Once doctors have determined a patient needs hospital-level care, the safest way to bring them to a facility like The Retreat is by ambulance, he said. Yet, waiting for transportation can delay this care.
The new local program reserves a dedicated Rescue Inc. ambulance for taking people who have been accepted to The Retreat for treatment. Medics on that ambulance have had specialized training with The Retreat on responding to mental health emergencies and delivering compassionate care to people in mental health crises.
If the emergency room can’t organize transportation, this crew steps in so a patient will not need to continue to wait in the emergency department, Rosenbauer explained. The program currently operates Monday through Friday, from noon to 8 p.m.
Since the program’s March 1 launch, the Rescue, Inc. crew has transported patients from each of Vermont’s 15 hospitals, according to Drew Hazelton, Rescue Inc.’s chief of operations. The program has also served patients from Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and other New Hampshire hospitals, although Vermont transports are prioritized by The Retreat, Hazelton said.
"The crews are being utilized every day,” he added.
Hazelton noted that patients and their family members have shared positive feedback on the program.
“I think it’s making a difference, not only in the hospital waiting times, but in the patient’s experience,” he said.
Of the 96 transports carried out under the program as of June 1, 84 were for Medicaid recipients, Rosenbauer said. Medicaid serves people of low income, people with disabilities and others.
At Cheshire Medical Center, the majority of mental health patients waiting in the ER are there for involuntary hospitalizations, spokesperson Heather Atwell said. Since The Retreat’s program doesn’t serve this population, the Dartmouth Health affiliate hasn’t used it very often.
“Transportation isn't the primary challenge for this situation,” she said by email. Rather, it’s the limited availability of beds at the state psychiatric hospital in Concord. Cheshire Medical and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough have joined 13 other New Hampshire hospitals in suing the Granite State to stop the practice of boarding patients — or subjecting them to long waits for an available bed — in their emergency rooms. In February, a judge ruled the practice illegal and the hospitals have called on the state to end ER boarding within one year.
Both Rosenbauer and Hazelton agreed that there’s a greater demand for services, even just among voluntary patients, than what the new initiative can currently provide. There is potential to expand the program – including its hours of operation – which The Retreat will explore after reviewing data from the pilot, Rosenbauer said. Last year, about 2,674 adults and about 177 youths in Vermont had inpatient psychiatric stays, according to state data.
“If there’s funding opportunities that exist, we would love to take advantage of [those opportunities],” Rosenbauer said. The Retreat is funding the program, but Rosenbauer declined to comment about the cost.
