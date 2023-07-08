Dyane Grout was without her ADHD medication for three weeks.
Amid an ongoing national shortage of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications like Adderall and Vyvanse, the Winchester resident said she wasn’t able to get her prescription refilled until June 19, preventing her from maintaining her normal routine.
In October 2022, the Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall. In response to a June 12 Facebook post by The Sentinel asking people about the shortage, several said they were still dealing with it.
“I spent four hours chasing it from different pharmacies,” one person commented. “It’s exhausting.”
Grout, 35, was diagnosed with ADHD in the fall of 2014, while she was attending Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts. She started taking medication shortly after.
ADHD is neurodevelopmental disorder, and people affected by it can experience hyperactivity, trouble focusing or difficulty controlling impulses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Typically, Grout takes one dose of 40 milligrams of Adderall XR (extended release) every day to help manage her ADHD.
Currently, there are two major forms of Adderall available in the market, Adderall IR (immediate release) and XR. Unlike Adderall IR, which is released into the system right away and lasts for five to eight hours, XR is released over time and its effects last 10 to 12 hours.
Grout, who works as a store manager at a T-Bird Mini Mart in Swanzey, has been struggling to get a steady supply of medicine since the fall of 2022. To cope with the shortage, when her usual 40 milligram capsule was not available, Grout switched to a reduced dose of 20 milligrams and has to take it twice a day.
When she does not take her medication, Grout finds it hard to concentrate on her work, which she said hampers her professionalism.
“I’m in the position [store manager] that I’m in right now because of my medication … I just have to keep telling myself that this [work] is what I have to do,” Grout said, noting she started as a cashier in 2007 and worked her way up.
Adderall shortage has ripple effects
After announcing the shortage last year, the FDA advised those struggling with finding ADHD medication to “work with their health care professionals to determine their best treatment option.”
The FDA’s news release last October stated that pharmaceutical company Teva, which produces Adderall, was facing manufacturing delays. Due to those delays, other manufacturers that produce ADHD medications are unable to keep up with demand, the release states.
Michael Flynn, director of pharmacy and oncology services at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, likewise cited manufacturing delays as potential reasons for the shortage of ADHD medication.
Manufacturers typically produce only one type of drug, like Adderall, at a time for a given year, according to Flynn. The supply is supposed to last in the market for an entire year. However, if demand goes up, it’s difficult for the manufacturers to readjust the manufacturing process to produce the drug again.
Before any drug is manufactured, the FDA ensures the companies are in line with the Current Good Manufacturing Process (CGMP) regulations to “make sure that a product is safe for use, and that it has the ingredients and strength it claims to have.”
Since amphetamine mixed salts like Adderall are controlled substances, the manufacturing process, including production levels, are more restrictive and regulated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to Flynn.
Amphetamine is listed as a schedule 2N drug, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and development of dependence, according to the DEA Diversion Control Division.
One way patients are dealing with the shortage is by switching to different prescriptions.
“I have changed a lot of kids’ meds over the course of this last year because they couldn’t get what their usual medication was,” said Dr. Geri Rubin, the division chief of pediatric and adolescent medicine at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, noting this happens several times a week.
However, changing medications can introduce people to side-effects they did not experience with previous medications, such as sleep issues, decrease in appetite and mood changes. The medication could also potentially be less effective, according to Rubin.
And since patients are resorting to alternate forms of ADHD medication, drugs such as Vyvanse are also in short supply, according to its manufacturer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
“You kind of get this circle effect,” Flynn said. “Products get short, [then] alternatives get short.”
The FDA drug shortage list for amphetamine mixed salts shows five pharmaceutical companies experiencing shortages or lack of availability of certain doses of these medications.
For many manufacturers, amphetamine mixed salts won’t be available for at least a few months, according to the list. One pharmaceutical company, Aurobindo Pharma USA, that produces amphetamine mixed salts won’t have it available until December.
Shortage is felt locally
For Grout, the struggle to find a refill for her Adderall is a common occurrence. Before leaving for Texas on a business trip June 7 to train other managers, Grout said she called several pharmacies looking for her medication, all to no avail.
Grout said she wanted an adequate dosage so she could participate in the training efficiently, and at the time had zero pills of Adderall XR in hand.
One area pharmacy had the medication but Grout said it would’ve cost her $500, for reasons she did not recall. Typically, with insurance, her out-of-pocket cost are around $70 to $90.
Another local pharmacy also had Adderall XR, but couldn’t hold it for her while she worked on getting her prescription switched to that pharmacy. When Grout tried to call her doctor’s office to have her prescription switched over, she said, it was closed for the weekend.
By the time she called back after the weekend on June 5, the medication was gone.
“I get anxiety, like, ‘Can I get it this time or am I going to have to shop around again?’ ” Grout said.
Shelby Arlen of Swanzey said she had to call 15 pharmacies to find Concerta, another ADHD medication, for her 7-year-old son.
“Every time it’s up for renew, I have to call all the pharmacies from here to Manchester to see who has it,” Arlen said.
While she normally uses CVS, she said she’s used three different pharmacies to get her son’s medication in the past.
More recently, he had to go three days without medication, according to Arlen.
Fortunately, most of that time was over the weekend, she noted. But one day, she said, she had to pull him out of school early because he was overstimulated.
Katie Dillon, of Keene, regularly takes Vyvanse, and said so far, she hasn’t had to wait more than a day to fill her prescription.
However, she called the process, “very anxiety-provoking because I rely heavily on it to be able to function throughout the day.”
Because Vyvanse is also a controlled substance, she can’t fill her prescription early and must wait 30 days before she can fill it again. When the time comes, Dillon hopes the pharmacy has it the day she needs it.
Two years ago when she was prescribed Adderall, she said she went without for two weeks because of a shortage.
“I obviously can survive,” Dillon said, “but it’s just so much harder.”
