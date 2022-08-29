ConvenientMD in Keene is now offering the monkeypox vaccine for those who are at high risk or have already been exposed to the disease, the state health department announced in a news release Monday.
The Elm City's ConvenientMD location on Winchester Street is one of eight in New Hampshire administering the JYNNEOS immunization, which is available for people who live, work, or have a health care provider in New Hampshire.
The other locations are Belmont, Concord, Dover, Littleton, Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth. Previously, the state only offered the vaccine to those with confirmed cases because of its limited supply.
People will need a referral from their health care provider to get the vaccine. If you don't have a health care provider, you can contact ConvenientMD directly, according to the health department.
Monkeypox symptoms include a rash resembling pimples and pus-filled blisters, which can develop all over the human body. The disease is rarely fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The current outbreak of monkeypox is transmitting from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. You can also become infected during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
Because of this, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is recommending the vaccine for some men who have sex with men, including men with three or more sexual partners in the past month and those taking medications for HIV prevention, according to its website.
The general risk of infection to the public is low, according to the CDC. Data from the federal agency show 19 cases in New Hampshire as of Friday.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger
