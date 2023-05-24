PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital turns 100 next month.
To celebrate the June 21 milestone, the Peterborough hospital will host a free outdoor community event on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its Bond Wellness Center parking lot.
Activities will include health screenings and live demonstrations, and there will also be information about local health resources, guided hospital tours, a stuffed animal clinic and more. Various musical artists will perform throughout the day, according to the hospital’s website.
Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets during the event, as well as food from food trucks and merchandise from a craft fair showcasing work from Monadnock Community Hospital employees.
Hospital spokeswoman Alycia McDuff said the event will take place rain or shine.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
