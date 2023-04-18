PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital has lifted its mask requirement, officials announced Monday.
The hospital stopped requiring masks on Saturday, according to a news release. Masks are now optional for everyone — including employees, patients, contractors, visitors and volunteers — without COVID-19 symptoms at the main Old Street Road campus, as well as at Jaffrey Family Medicine and Antrim Medical Group.
“Our community remains strong and we have achieved so much together since the COVID-19 pandemic began over three years ago,” the release says. “Monadnock Community Hospital wishes to thank everyone who has contributed to our success in reaching these low COVID-19 levels which allow these mask policy changes.”
People will need to wear a mask only if they are showing symptoms of respiratory illness, are diagnosed with a respiratory illness or have known exposure to COVID-19 within the last seven to 10 days, the release notes.
Those who wish to still mask are encouraged to do so and can ask staff members to mask while receiving care, according to the release.
The hospital will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and reevaluate masking requirements as needed, the release said.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter@OBelangerKS.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
