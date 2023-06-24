PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital is a critical-access health care provider, major employer and active community partner. And on Wednesday, it laid claim to another title: centenarian.
That’s the day the hospital turned 100 years old. To reach the triple-digit accomplishment, it survived economic depressions, a world war, political and social upheaval, aging demographics and, most recently, a global pandemic.
“It’s a huge milestone that we’ve been able to be here 100 years continuously without closing our doors, especially as a rural community and a small hospital,” said Cyndee McGuire, Monadnock Community Hospital’s president and CEO since 2014. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of support from the date of our conception to this day that has allowed us to continuously provide high-quality care.”
The hospital got its start in 1919 when Peterborough resident Robert Parmelee donated his summer home to become a community hospital, according to MCH’s website. Peterborough Hospital, which was renamed Monadnock Community Hospital in 1946, officially opened its doors on June 21, 1923.
This week’s milestone anniversary belongs just as much to the community as it does the hospital itself, according to spokeswoman Laura Gingras.
“It’s really a testament to the community and the way the community supports this hospital and understands that without their support the hospital would not be here as it is today,” Gingras said. “People have a real sense of ownership and pride in the hospital, and we know we have to earn that every day.”
Jamie Trowbridge, Yankee Publishing’s president and CEO and a former hospital trustee, says it’s difficult to overestimate how important the hospital is to the 40,000 people who live in Peterborough and 13 nearby towns that make up its service area.
“The easiest way to understand the impact is to imagine if it weren’t here,” Trowbridge said. “For residents of Peterborough and the surrounding towns, the nearest hospital would be in Keene or Nashua. For many of those people, it would be a 45-minute drive, and in the case of an emergency, those 45 minutes could be life or death.”
Monadnock Community Hospital is designated as a Critical Access Hospital, which the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services defines as a “small, rural hospital with 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds, located more than 35 miles from another hospital, or 15 miles by mountainous terrain or secondary roads.” Statistics compiled by researchers from the universities of Minnesota, North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Southern Maine show that there were 1,361 CAHs throughout the United States as of this past April.
Beyond the medical benefits of having a critical-access hospital nearby, Monadnock Community Hospital’s impact as an economic engine of the Monadnock Region is significant.
The hospital employs approximately 625 full-time, part-time and per diem employees. And according to N.H. Hospital Association data provided by MCH, it generates nearly 500 secondary jobs in the region, such as pharmacy jobs related to filling prescriptions written by hospital physicians and jobs supported by employee spending at local restaurants. The hospital’s most recent publicly available Form 990 (for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021) shows it pumped just under $40 million into the local economy that year via salaries and benefits.
“The economic impact is huge,” said Bob Edwards, an Antrim selectboard member, former chair of the hospital’s board of trustees and patient of the hospital since 1952. The hospital does “business with so many local vendors and services. That has a ripple effect. I think it’s had a major, positive material impact in the region.”
Monadnock Community Hospital’s most recent annual report also says that it provided nearly $17 million in community support last year through initiatives including charity care, subsidized health services such as behavioral health initiatives, in-kind donations and by covering shortfalls from Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.
Bucking the trend
Monadnock Community Hospital’s historic centennial is particularly notable considering the significant challenges facing rural health care providers in the United States.
Last September, the American Hospital Association released a report showing that 136 rural hospitals had closed between 2010 and 2021, with 19 of those closures taking place in 2020 alone.
“The complexity of health care is increasing, and I think rural hospitals struggle with having enough bench strength and depth in the organization to meet the needs of the environment,” McGuire said. She cited ever-expanding technology requirements and daunting inventory needs as just two facets of a hospital’s operations that require constant attention.
Trowbridge said the hospital’s resilience in the face of these industry-wide struggles is a testament to its administration’s financial aptitude.
“When you hear about a hospital closing, it’s not because of lack of demand, it’s because the finances just don’t work,” Trowbridge said. “MCH has had really smart folks running the operation during very challenging times, and they’ve had to make tough decisions, but they’ve maintained the profitability of the hospital by keeping expenses and revenues in balance.”
Administrators faced one of these decisions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the hospital saw a 60 percent decline in patient volume due to reductions in elective procedures and outpatient visits.
The administration responded by furloughing 91 employees for 90 days.
“When COVID first came, of course there were many, many unknowns and MCH did furlough some staff,” McGuire said. “I think it’s important to put that into context. We had some shortages of personal protective equipment, we were trying to keep our employees safe. We paid our staff for the first two months even though they were furloughed. Whether they were here on campus or at home, we paid them for eight weeks full salary and benefits.”
Once the furlough ended, 42 employees were ultimately laid off, with the rest returning to work.
“It was a small number of layoffs and we are strong financially at the moment,” McGuire said.
With patient and procedure volumes now back to near pre-COVID levels — the hospital’s publicly available annual reports show that its gross revenues rebounded to $175 million in the fiscal year ending last Sept. 30, up from the COVID-era low of $161 million in the fiscal year ending in September 2020 — McGuire said Monadnock Community Hospital has shifted its focus to boosting staffing levels.
“We’ve been working very, very hard since [the pandemic] to really shore our staff up with market increases and benchmarking ourselves, being competitive with the salaries in our market and enhanced benefits,” McGuire said.
According to Gingras, about half of all employees received salary increases outside of the regular merit process in April after a competitive market analysis was conducted, and tuition assistance and sign-on and referral bonuses were increased for all eligible employees at the beginning of this year.
Despite the sometimes difficult nature of recruiting medical professionals to a rural setting, the hospital has added 14 clinicians in the past year, described by McGuire as “primary care-type” roles, such as physicians or nurse practitioners. Still, open positions remain on the high side, with an early June count showing 86, about half of which were clinical jobs.
“We have been as high as 90 and low as 50 and it kind of ebbs and flows,” McGuire said. “We get one area stabilized and then another [job category] needs work.”
Key ingredients for success
Lynne Maloney is Monadnock Community Hospital’s director of rehabilitation services, and one of its longest-tenured employees. She first worked at the hospital for a four-year stretch beginning in 1990 before returning in 2001.
She said the key to the hospital’s longevity is its personal approach.
“Here you are a name and a person, not just a number,” Maloney said. “You are being cared for and treated by your friends and neighbors. I think that has been the hallmark of this place. We are neighbors, not just a business.”
Trowbridge, whose four children were all born at Monadnock Community Hospital, also cited the benefits of receiving medical care in a local setting.
“It’s not like you are going someplace else to be cared for. You are being cared for in most cases by people who live around you and by people you know,” he said. “I think that makes a big difference in the sense of wellbeing you feel during a time when you are really looking to be well.”
While McGuire is enjoying the hospital’s new status as a centenarian — she feels “very blessed” to be at the helm of the hospital during its celebrations — she said the environment current employees have created has positioned MCH well for the next 100 years.
“I think the staff are really committed to the success of this organization because they feel like they own this hospital,” she said. “I’m in awe every day at the level of ‘roll up our sleeves and get it done’ I see here.”
