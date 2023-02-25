20220930-LOC-Health Lab Logo

The Monadnock Region’s community mental health center plans to recruit more providers for its children’s programs, including mental health clinicians who work with kids, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation.

The funds for Monadnock Family Services (MFS) — which has locations in Keene, Winchester, Peterborough and Jaffrey — are part of a $500,000 donation from the Charitable Foundation to the Granite State’s 10 community mental health centers. The money will be distributed over two years to support services for children and families. Specifically, the grant must be used for initiatives that aren’t covered by insurance companies, but that still have an impact on health outcomes, like support groups or staff training.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

