Consider the case of “Mark,” a New Hampshire resident who, through his 20s and 30s, develops mental health problems that blossom into something big and disabling. Stress brings on depression and anxiety until it is so disabling he is not able to function at school or hold a job. Perhaps he becomes homeless or has to be hospitalized, and has no resources to take care of himself.

Mark is a composite, representative of the people seen at Monadnock Family Services, a community mental health center based in Keene. CEO Phil Wyzik says most clients are impacted by disability or poverty or both, and most are served by the state’s Medicaid program. But, because of low reimbursement rates to providers, MFS, which serves 1,300 clients with long-term mental health problems per month, is struggling to staff at the level necessary to provide services. And the 10 community mental health centers across the state are facing the same issues: long waiting lists for appointments, staff burnout and difficult recruitment, according to Wyzik.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

