PETERBOROUGH — Maps Counseling Services has downsized and relocated its Peterborough office, according to a recent news release from the mental health agency.

Maps’ Peterborough clinicians worked from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says. But once it was safe to return to the Vose Farm Road office, only two of the six Peterborough clinicians were using that space for in-person sessions, according to the release.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.

