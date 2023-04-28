PETERBOROUGH — Maps Counseling Services has downsized and relocated its Peterborough office, according to a recent news release from the mental health agency.
Maps’ Peterborough clinicians worked from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says. But once it was safe to return to the Vose Farm Road office, only two of the six Peterborough clinicians were using that space for in-person sessions, according to the release.
Because of this, Maps decided to move to a smaller location at 174 Concord St., where it’s been since April 1. The office is in the back of the building in suite 240.
Maps also has a location in Keene at 23 Central Square, suite 300.
To contact Maps’ Peterborough office, call 603-924-2240. Keene’s office can be reached at 603-355-2244.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
