After nearly a decade with Maps Counseling Services — including the past nearly two yearsas its executive director — Bethann Clauss is resigning this summer from her role.
Clauss, 45,said she has taken a new position as theadolescent counselor at the Dublin School, slated to start in August. Her final day at Maps will be July 29.
"I was not looking for something new, but something new, found me ...," she said in her resignation letter to staff in April. "It is a strange experience to feel so much excitement and hope about one experience while feeling so much sadness and grief about the other side of the same coin."
Maps, which has locations in Keene and Peterborough, serves about 1,000 individuals and families each year, and offers a range of mental health services, including child and adolescent counseling, substance misuse treatment and emergency mental health services, according to its website.
Four members of Maps' board of directors and five employees are actively searching for Clauss' replacement, she said. The private, nonprofit mental health agency is accepting applications at mapsnh.org/employment-opportunities.
Until a new leader isappointed, Maps Associate Executive Director Jill Burns will serve as the interim, according to Clauss.
Before arriving at Maps in 2013, Clauss was in the social work field for 12 years in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.
The Chesterfield resident holds a master’s degree in social work from Boston University and a bachelor’s in Biblical studies from the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, Pa.
Brad Bates, head of Dublin School — a private high school that enrolls about 165 boarding and day students — said in an email that Clauss' experience at Maps will be a "valuable addition to our faculty, staff, and families."
"Bethann brings a wealth of clinical and school-based counseling experience," he said, "and shares our vision of creating a safe and supportive community where young people can grow and thrive."
To schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment with Maps Counseling Services, call 355-2244 or visit mapsnh.org.
For immediate mental health assistance, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. To reach the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point, call or text 833-710-6477.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
