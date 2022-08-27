For the past two years, schools have been focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19. And now — as a sense of normalcy finally returns to the classroom this fall — there’s another disease starting to appear on their radar: monkeypox.
Local school district and college officials say that, though they’re monitoring monkeypox activity, they aren’t taking many extra steps to combat the disease, in line with recently issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The federal agency advises that schools can rely on “their everyday operational guidance,” like frequent hand washing and cleaning of surfaces, which help reduce the risk of potential cases.
At Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, this guidance is taking the form of educating students on the disease as they return to campus this week. And for local school districts like Monadnock Regional and Jaffrey-Rindge, monkeypox prevention measures look much like well-practiced COVID-19 protocols, district leaders said.
Though it’s not a new virus, monkeypox has been making headlines for the past few months, as cases continue to increase internationally. In late July, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a global emergency.
There were 18 confirmed cases in New Hampshire as of Thursday, according to data from the CDC.
The CDC says the risk of contracting monkeypox in the United States is “believed to be low,” including for children. But anyone who comes into close contact with someone carrying the disease is at risk of infection.
The disease is most similar to smallpox, which was eradicated through global vaccination efforts in 1980. The two viruses are from the orthopoxvirus family, and are not related to chickenpox.
Symptoms include a rash resembling pimples and pus-filled blisters, which can develop all over the human body, including face, feet, hands, genitals and inside the mouth, according to the CDC.
Monkeypox is rarely fatal, with the CDC reporting that more than 99 percent of patients can expect to survive.
As the current outbreak has spread, so has misinformation about how to contract the disease.
Monkeypox can spread in many ways, the CDC says, but this outbreak is transmitting from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. You can also become infected during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
Available data from the CDC show more than 90 percent of monkeypox cases in the country as of late July were among men who “reported recent male-to-male sexual or close intimate contact.” However, that does not mean the disease is limited to that population, or that it is a sexually transmitted disease.
In addition to person-to-person contact, you can also be infected by touching items like clothing or linens that were previously touched by the infectious rash.
To help curb the potential spread, Franklin Pierce University is focusing on educating students about the virus, according to Dean of Student Affairs Andrew Pollom.
“Students need to be aware of what to look for in terms of symptoms, take personal measures to prevent potential exposure, and most importantly, to not feel stigmatized if they become symptomatic or believe they have been exposed,” he said in an email.
Pollom noted that the university is training its health services and athletic training staff on how to assess potential exposures and is coordinating with local hospitals and state health officials on testing procedures.
Keene State College shared a general information guide with students and staff last week to provide an overview of monkeypox, according to Jennifer Ferrell, the college’s associated vice president of student engagement.
“We will continue to share helpful information ... as it becomes available in the coming weeks and months as researchers and public health officials continue to learn more about the current outbreak,” she said in an email.
For local school districts, the protocols for monkeypox are similar to those for COVID-19, with a focus on disinfection.
Lisa Witte, superintendent for the Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Troy, Swanzey — said schools will follow “established policies regarding this and all communicable diseases,” such as through cleaning and hand washing.
Same goes for the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, according to Superintendent Reuben Duncan, who said the district will continue to use many of the same cleaning and health protocols implemented throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“We recently reviewed information from the CDC and [the state health department] regarding monkeypox and will continue to keep apprised of any further information provided to us regarding this and other illnesses,” he said in an email.
If a student or faculty member does develop any symptoms or is believed to have been exposed to the virus, the CDC says the first step is for them to isolate. Then, reach out to a health care provider who will determine whether testing is needed.
Those who have monkeypox need to stay isolated until the lesions scab over and fall off, which usually takes about two to four weeks.
The CDC notes that, because monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, vaccines developed to protect against smallpox work to protect against monkeypox.
New Hampshire recently expanded its access to the monkeypox vaccine to those at higher risk. Previously, the state only offered the vaccine to those with confirmed cases because of its limited supply.
State health officials are recommending the immunization for some men who have sex with men, including men with three or more sexual partners in the past month and those taking medications for HIV prevention, according to its website.
The CDC guidance notes that there is currently no need for widespread vaccination for monkeypox among children or staff at K-12 schools or early childhood settings.
Those who may be eligible for vaccination can contact their health care provider for more information.
