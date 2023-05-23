The memory of what would have been his first blood drive has stuck with Keene native Adam Toepfer for nearly two decades. His junior year of high school, Toepfer wanted to donate with his fellow classmates to make a difference and possibly save a life.
But as the then-17-year-old earnestly answered a litany of screening questions in a multi-purpose room at Keene High School, the blood collector’s disposition changed suddenly.
“We can’t accept your blood,” he remembers being told.
The reason? As a sexually active gay male, Toepfer was banned — at the time, for life — from giving blood.
“It was my first big experience with institutional homophobia,” recalled Toepfer, now 36 and the president of Keene Pride, which organizes Keene Pride Week and other events and programs aimed at supporting the Monadnock Region’s LGBTQ+ community. “It was very hurtful.”
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration eliminated some, but not all, of the barriers that previously kept many gay and bisexual men from donating blood.
With their history in mind, some members of the LGBTQ+ community say they are cautiously applauding the news.
“It sounds like it’s a little bit better, which is good,” Toepfer said, referring to the new recommendations. “Progress in any form is always good.”
Closer to equal footing
Under the current guidelines that will be replaced once the FDA’s latest guidance is implemented, gay and bisexual men — and anyone who has sex with them — are asked screening questions about their sexual activity that heterosexual donors are not subject to. In order to donate, they are required to go at least three months without sexual contact with other men before giving blood.
These restrictions first began as a lifetime ban in 1985 as a response to public fears about HIV. Since then, it has been well established that — while gay and bisexual men are the population most affected by the disease in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health — HIV does not impact only that community.
Additionally, blood donations are now tested for various infectious diseases, including HIV.
The lifetime ban was reduced to a one-year deferral period in 2015 before being further reduced to the current three months in 2020, as COVID-19 created blood supply shortages.
The new recommendations will eliminate screening questions and some donation restrictions directed specifically toward men who have sex with men.
Instead, all prospective blood donors — regardless of sexual orientation — will be asked the same individual risk-based questions about their sexual activities and be subject to the same donor restrictions (in most cases, three-month deferrals) if they recently engaged in certain high-risk activities. Those activities include having a new sexual partner or multiple sexual partners, and anal sex within the past three months.
The update, which the FDA said is “based on the best available scientific evidence and is in line with policies in place in countries like the United Kingdom and Canada,” will put people who are heterosexual, homosexual and bisexual on something closer to equal footing in their ability to give blood.
For example, gay and bisexual men in sexually active, yet monogamous, relationships will be allowed to donate blood, just like heterosexual donors. Likewise, heterosexual people engaging in anal sex and having a new partner, or multiple partners, will not be allowed to donate for at least three months.
“It’s long overdue and it’s right for the process to treat everyone equally and ask the same questions, regardless of anybody’s sexual orientation,” said Susan MacNeil, a Bellows Falls resident and long-time local AIDS activist who served as the executive director of AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region from 2000 to 2014. “Within the gay community, it’s been terribly stigmatizing for gay men not to be able to donate.”
Impact on blood supply
The new recommendations are welcome news to Dr. Zbigniew Szczepiorkowski, medical director of blood donor programs for the Dartmouth Health system, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Szczepiorkowski believes that studies conducted by the FDA — and others it considered while making the recommendations — have fully demonstrated that the changes will not make the blood supply less safe. In fact, he said, it might make it safer.
“You could argue that it could actually improve it by virtue of potentially making the [blood donated by the] non-gay community safer,” he said. “Now everyone is going to be exposed to questions about their level of sexual activity.”
Szczepiorkowski said he hopes the elimination of many of the donation barriers for gay and bisexual men leads to an increase in the nation’s blood supply. But, he added, unintended consequences could arise from the new guidelines.
“On the one hand, more gay community members may come in to donate, but we may see fewer sexually active heterosexual donors donating,” he said. “If you have a college for instance, as Keene does, there might be some [heterosexual] young men and women who might be more sexually active than other men and women, and they may actually fall into the three-month deferral,” and thus not be able to donate.
“I have no idea how it will play out,” he added.
Szczepiorkowski estimated it will take Dartmouth Health between six and 12 months to implement the changes into its blood donor program because this involves myriad complex steps, including changing the questionnaire, training screeners and altering computer software code.
Dartmouth Health sources most of its blood from its donor program, but also relies on a mixture of blood sources from the American Red Cross, for-profit companies and a blood exchange network comprising multiple states.
Officials from the American Red Cross’ Northern New England chapter declined to comment on this change, beyond sharing a statement issued by its national office.
“The Red Cross is committed to implementing the FDA’s new final guidance as quickly as possible. The Red Cross is currently working on changes to our regulated processes that will allow those who were previously ineligible to give in the future, in alignment with the new donor criteria.”
‘Still work to be done’
The FDA has touted the new recommendations as a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQ+ community.
But, some in Keene still feel they don’t go far enough.
The new recommendations will allow Keene Pride Vice President Paulee Mekdeci to donate blood. Still, they know many who will be excluded.
“As much as I’m excited that, because I have been in a monogamous relationship for 19 years, I can go give blood now, I think about my friends who aren’t [in a monogamous relationship] and they can’t,” they said.
Mekdeci also lamented lesser publicized portions of the FDA recommendations that call for deferral periods for potential donors who take antiretroviral drugs, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), to prevent HIV infection.
“As a whole, our queer community has always been held to a different set of standards than our straight counterparts.”
For Toepfer, the idea that a high school kid somewhere out there might not have to go through the same experience he did is a sign of progress. Nonetheless, he said there is “still work to be done.”
He said he even fears that — with the current political climate seemingly taking a sharp turn against LGBTQ+ rights, as evidenced by a torrent of pending and passed legislation in statehouses nationwide — even this one step taken by the FDA could be snatched back from his community.
“I have definitely learned not to get too far ahead of myself,” Toepfer said. “Any time something good happens for the LGBTQ community, there is another part of the population that is terrified of that and wants to stop it at all costs.”
