Even though New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion covering preventative dental care for adults doesn’t take effect until April, Dr. Steve Hoffman said Dental Health Works in Keene has already been getting calls about it.

The nonprofit is one of the few dental offices in the Elm City that accepts Medicaid, and its leaders have been discussing how to approach the expansion and the new demand expected to come with it. But Hoffman said implementing the program will be challenging unless more local dentists get involved.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.