In early December, Yuan Pan was in New York City with his wife, Pirawan, and their daughter. The trip was an early Christmas present for Adeline, 7, who wanted to see a Broadway performance.
For Pan, the greatest show was seeing Adeline watch “Wicked” and “The Lion King,” rapt.
“She was just amazed. She really enjoyed every minute of it,” Pan said. “It was wonderful to see her face light up.”
The joy was especially poignant after a difficult summer and fall for Pan and his family. In the spring, the Westmoreland artist and former art and graphic design instructor at Keene State College was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer with an average life expectancy of about five years, according to a study of patients who did not have a bone marrow transplant. Since then, he’s been searching for a bone marrow donor to unlock the transplant that could be a cure.
As Pan waits for a donor, he is noticing more symptoms of his disease. He’s often fatigued, and has lost weight.
Three days before the New York trip, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, showing that his immune system function is down, he said. But, after consulting with doctors at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and then Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Pan was still able to go to the Big Apple.
“I was not 100 percent, but I did not want to disappoint her,” Pan said. “It’s a little risky, but my daughter was so looking forward to it, so I can’t say no.”
An international journey and ‘devastating’ disappointment
Finding a donor is difficult for anyone, and especially for Pan, who is Chinese. Bone marrow donations are matched based on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) tissue type, according to Be The Match, an organization supporting bone marrow transplants. A close HLA match improves the odds of a bone marrow transplant creating healthy blood cells, and reduces the risk of post-transplant complications.
A person’s chance of finding a close HLA match is highest among people from a similar ethnic background. Asian-Pacific individuals make up just 9 percent of people registered to donate bone marrow. For Asians and Pacific Islanders, the chances of finding a match are only 47 percent, according to Be The Match, while white people have about a 79 percent chance.
“That’s a little bit devastating,” Pan said. “It’s a hard, challenging process, [and it’s] very difficult to find a match.”
Siblings are most likely to be a donor match. In July, Pan’s sister Qi came to New Hampshire from China hoping to donate to her brother. She would be a haploidentical donor —meaning that half her HLA was the same as Pan’s — but sometimes that’s enough for a transplant.
Because of China’s zero-COVID policies, travel was incredibly difficult and plane tickets were 10 times their normal cost, Pan said, but the family worked together to get her here. Unfortunately, doctors at Dana-Farber found a condition in Qi’s blood that made her ineligible to donate.
Next, Pan’s other sister Lin made the trek from China. Pan prepared for a transplant, but the procedure was called off just two days before it was scheduled, when doctors found a similar issue to the one that made Qi ineligible.
“We were all very hopeful, then suddenly everything shattered,” Pan said.
But, there was a small solace.
The visits were the first time that Pan had seen his sisters in person in six years, and the longest time they had spent together since childhood. Adeline was able to bond with her aunts, and for a two-week window, Pan was reunited with both his siblings.
“It was really nice to kind of get to know them on a deeper level and connect with the family,” Pan said. “That was the silver lining of the whole process.”
Raising awareness
Now that they’ve returned to China, Qi and Lin are working to encourage more people, including family members, to sign up as donors.
That’s a mission Pan is now very familiar with.
“I don’t want to sit home and do nothing,” he said.
He has worked with Be The Match and a Canadian organization called Swab the World to urge more people of Asian-Pacific descent to register as bone marrow donors.
Anyone can sign up online for the donor registry. After registration, people receive a kit to swab their cheek at home, then return it by mail. The registry compiles genetic information, and calls on potential donors when and if they are a match for someone like Pan. Most donations don’t involve surgery, but are similar to donating plasma, according to Be the Match.
From China to New York City to the Monadnock Region, friends and family have hosted events to register donors and encouraged people to learn more about donation.
“That’s making me feel hopeful, like a lot of people care about the cause,” Pan said. “I’m glad I’m helping with this bigger cause. Even if I can’t find a match, maybe someone else will benefit from what I’ve done.”
While he waits for a donor, Pan lives with the reality that his condition is deteriorating. This fall, he joined a clinical trial. Doctors were clear that the new drug wasn’t a cure; ideally, it would simply help him maintain his current condition after a previous drug stopped working.
"I didn’t really have a choice ... given the situation,” Pan said.
Once a week, Pan travels to Boston to see his doctors. On those days, he can’t drop off Adeline at school and pick her up as he likes to.
“It’s a long day, but there are no other options at this point,” he said.
Next week Pan will turn 49.
He said he’s hoping for a birthday surprise — and maybe, a birthday match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.