Cheshire Medical Center has partially eradicated a potentially harmful bacteria from its hot-water system, where it was detected late last month, but certain areas require more testing to determine if the bacteria remains, an official said Tuesday.
The bacteria, legionella, has been part of the hospital’s routine testing for years, spokesman Matthew Barone told The Sentinel previously. If inhaled or ingested, the bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a rare form of pneumonia.
The bacteria only affected Cheshire Medical’s South Building, which includes departments like supply chain, environmental services and the mailroom, according to Barone.
Through testing, Barone said the Dartmouth Health affiliate was able to pinpoint which areas required a “superheat” flush. This involves raising the temperature of the hot-water system, then flushing out the outlets to disinfect the area of concern.
This treatment — conducted on Aug. 20 — was successful in two of the seven affected areas, but the other sections still had "slightly elevated" levels of legionella, Barone said Tuesday. He previously has not answered questions on the specific levels of bacteria detected in the hospital's hot-water system.
Another superheat flush was done Friday to eradicate the remaining bacteria, with test results expected to return within seven to 10 days, according to Barone.
"This does not impact the drinking water at the Medical Center and patients and staff are not at any risk," he said in an email.
Legionella is found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, but can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in constructed water systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can develop Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in small droplets of water or accidentally swallowing water containing legionella.
The federal health agency says most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get sick, but those at increased risk include people 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with weak immune systems; and people with chronic lung disease, cancer, diabetes or other underlying illnesses.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
