After three years of limiting its hot meals program to take-out service, The Community Kitchen in Keene will bring back sit-down dinners Monday.

Following a pandemic-prompted hiatus, sit-down service will resume July 24, Mondays through Fridays, 5-6:20 p.m.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab. Timothy Bruns can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1466, or tbruns@keenesentinel.com.

