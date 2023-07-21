After three years of limiting its hot meals program to take-out service, The Community Kitchen in Keene will bring back sit-down dinners Monday.
Following a pandemic-prompted hiatus, sit-down service will resume July 24, Mondays through Fridays, 5-6:20 p.m.
Sunday lunches are 11 a.m. to noon.
“We are really excited to reopen the hot meals because The Community Kitchen needs to be a place where people can come together and share a hot meal,” said Sarah Harpster, executive director.
Take-out will remain an option for those who prefer to bring their food home, she noted.
In addition to the hot meals program, the Mechanic Street organization offers a food pantry for Monadnock Region residents to bring home boxes of groceries on Wednesdays, 12:30-5:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Kitchen assists thousands of people annually, with more than 11 million meals provided since it began in 1983, The Sentinel reported in July 2022.
The hot meals program provides people a meal that includes protein, a starch, and fruits and vegetables, according to Anthony Marshall, who manages that program.
“Each individual gets a nutritious, sustainable meal that is hot,” he said.
There are no financial qualifications for people to enjoy one of these meals, according to Harpster.
However, she noted that people picking up from the pantry are asked to self-report having financial need, based on guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and to give proof of a Monadnock Region address. These guidelines can be found on the kitchen’s website, thecommunitykitchen.org.
In 2022, The Kitchen served just over 33,600 meals through its hot meals program, according to its website. So far this year, Harpster said The Kitchen had served about 18,000 meals as of June 30.
In the past month, Marshall said the organization went from serving 130 meals per day to about 170. One likely reason for the increase, he said, is children being out of school for the summer.
It’s difficult to pin down what is causing the rise in traffic through The Kitchen’s doors, Harpster said, but “we operate in the sense of expecting the unexpected.”
If there is a sharp increase in people stopping by for a hot meal, Harpster said she is hoping measures the organization is taking will help manage this.
She said she is working with Hundred Nights, an emergency shelter in Keene for people who are unhoused, to send meals over for shelter guests who prefer to eat there. The Kitchen is also working on the logistics to be able to handle larger crowds.
These steps include hiring another dishwasher and extending hours if needed,to ensure everybody gets a meal, according to Harpster.
Marshall said the organization will also be ramping up on volunteers.
“We don’t want to be short-staffed when dealing with the community,” Marshall said.
To be able to open in-person dining again, The Kitchen needed to raise between $6,000 and $13,000, according to its website. Harpster said it raised $15,000 between May and June through grants and donations.
This funding was put toward increasing surveillance around The Kitchen, as well as paying for better air-filtration and equipment like utensils. A significant portion of the money will support staff too, Harpster said.
The Kitchen’s staff was trained ahead of the upcoming in-person return, including in first aid, overdose emergencies and de-escalation techniques, according to Harpster.
“[We are] just making sure any type of emergencies that come up, we are ready for them,” she said.
For Marshall, returning to in-person dining is a return to the organization’s main purpose.
“Keeping that core audience of, ‘Let’s eat together, let’s break bread together,’” he said. “That’s what a community kitchen should be, and that’s our goal.”
The Community Kitchen is at 37 Mechanic St. in Keene. The organization can be reached at 603-352-3200.
