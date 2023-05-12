The Keene Family YMCA will host its first mental health resource fair later this month, aimed at showcasing local and state-level options.
The fair is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Y’s main lobby. The event is free and open to the public, including those who are not Y members.
“I think mental health is health care, and people may or may not know where to go,” said Michael Blume, the Y’s director of development and community impact.
Monadnock Family Services in Keene and Peterborough, Monadnock Peer Support in Keene and the Monadnock Youth Coalition, as well as The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), are slated to be at the fair, according to Blume.
He noted the Y has asked other local organizations to participate, but as of Tuesday, they had not yet been confirmed.
The organizations will showcase resources that they offer to attendees who stop by their table.
The fair will also feature a presentation at 5 p.m. on InSHAPE, a program that provides a way for people with mental health issues to improve their health and social wellbeing, according to The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, which runs the program. The program originated at Monadnock Family Services in 2003.
InSHAPE was started by Ken Jue, who advocated for mental health and was CEO of Monadnock Family Services from 1998 until his retirement in 2011. He died last May.
“We’re just going to talk about the program and hope to honor Ken Jue in a nice way,” Blume said.
More information on the mental health resource fair is available at the Y’s website at keeneymca.org or by calling 603-352-6002. The Y is at 200 Summit Road in Keene.
