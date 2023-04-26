The Keene Serenity Center has moved over a street.
Executive Director Sam Lake said the substance-use recovery support center, previously on Mechanic Street, has been at 24 Vernon St. since March 1. The new location is in the basement of Monadnock Peer Support, which provides mental health support to area residents.
Though the entities remain separate, Lake said the Serenity Center moved to share resources — such as meeting and cooking spaces — with Monadnock Peer Support and “have a larger impact.”
To reach the Keene Serenity Center, call 603-283-5015. If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is also available at 2-1-1.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
