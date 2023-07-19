"Not everybody needs the hospital, and a lot of people need more than to just kind of chat once a week or twice a month ...," said Jayson Pratt, CEO of ANew Behavioral Health, which opened a Keene location this past October. "So for all the people getting lost in the middle, we hope to be the answer for them."
"Not everybody needs the hospital, and a lot of people need more than to just kind of chat once a week or twice a month ...," said Jayson Pratt, CEO of ANew Behavioral Health, which opened a Keene location this past October. "So for all the people getting lost in the middle, we hope to be the answer for them."
ANew Behavioral Health on West Street in Keene had just over 400 active patients on its roster as of last month, according to CEO Jayson Pratt.
Courtesy
"Not everybody needs the hospital, and a lot of people need more than to just kind of chat once a week or twice a month ...," said Jayson Pratt, CEO of ANew Behavioral Health, which opened a Keene location this past October. "So for all the people getting lost in the middle, we hope to be the answer for them."
Courtesy
"Not everybody needs the hospital, and a lot of people need more than to just kind of chat once a week or twice a month ...," said Jayson Pratt, CEO of ANew Behavioral Health, which opened a Keene location this past October. "So for all the people getting lost in the middle, we hope to be the answer for them."
A mental health-care provider in its first year in Keene aims to fill the need for "middle ground" services in the Monadnock Region, according to its CEO.
"Not everybody needs the hospital, and a lot of people need more than to just kind of chat once a week or twice a month ...," said Jayson Pratt, CEO of ANew Behavioral Health. "So for all the people getting lost in the middle, we hope to be the answer for them."
ANew opened at 372 West St. in October, and had just over 400 active patients on its roster as of last month, according to Pratt. This is the organization's second location, after the first opened in Ohio in the fall of 2020.
Pratt — an Ohio native who has lived in Keene the past five years — said he wanted to expand to New Hampshire because of the statewide lack of access to mental health services.
"We want to reduce barriers to care, and we want to reduce the time between somebody recognizing that they need help and actually being able to receive help," Pratt said.
ANew offers services such as psychiatry, individual therapy and group therapy, as well as medically assisted treatment (MAT) for those with substance-use disorders.
The practice offers telehealth and in-person services to New Hampshire residents, and accepts all major insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare.
Pratt said ANew's Keene location employs three nurses, one psychiatrist, two psychiatric nurse practitioners, six in-person therapists and up to 10 "distant" therapists for telehealth.
ANew is able to accept new patients, but Pratt noted there is a waitlist for in-person services.
"Because of telehealth capacities, we can accommodate more clients ... ," he said. "There's a difference of calling therapists over the state [to see clients virtually] and people physically sitting in Keene."
Pratt noted that ANew is owned solely by providers — something he feels makes it standout.
"I think that's important," he said. "It changes our compassion, it changes our position making. We are client-first and physician-friendly because we are providers ... I'm pretty proud of that."
More information on ANew Behavioral Health can be found on its website at anewbh.com or by calling 603-338-0033.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.