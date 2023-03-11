With a focus on preventative care, a Keene nurse practitioner is opening a new multi-faceted health and wellness service this coming week in the Elm City.
Monadnock Medical Concierge, at 441 Main St., will be open seven days a week on an appointment-only basis, starting Monday. The practice will offer an array of services, from vitamin and supplement consultations to nursing assistance, according to owner and nurse practitioner Rachel Hough.
But for its first month, Hough said, the practice will offer only intravenous hydration therapy, in which fluids are delivered directly to the bloodstream through a small tube in the arm. These may include vitamins, electrolytes, antioxidants and medication.
Monadnock Medical Concierge will have five different IV treatments available to target issues such as dehydration, migraines, immunity support or hangover relief, according to its website.
These services are often used on a needs basis, but for people with illnesses that can cause chronic inflammation — like arthritis or diabetes — more routine visits can be helpful to manage symptoms, Hough said.
While Monadnock Medical Concierge’s IV therapy can be offered in-house, its services can also be taken on the road, such as for a post-wedding alcohol detox or for a company’s health and wellness day.
By next month, the practice will expand to include telehealth services like virtual urgent care visits and weight and wellness management, Hough said.
Then, within the next six months, she added, she aims to expand to include nursing concierge services such as wound care, palliative care, fertility injections, post-op home care, wellness support and patient advocacy.
Hough said this is to help meet the demand for resources and staffing at health care centers in Keene.
“Hospitals, in general, just with the pandemic, there’s not the resources and the staffing there once was ...,” Hough said. “So maybe we can bridge that gap.”
Hough has her master’s in nursing education, as well as a family nurse-practitioner post master’s certificate from Rivier University and is pursuing her doctorate of nursing practice, according to her website.
Monadnock Medical Concierge will not take insurance, she noted, so all services must be paid for out-of-pocket. However, Hough said the practice will accept health savings account (HSA) and flexible spending account (FSA) cards.
Hydration services start at $100, according to the website. Hough said the telehealth services will cost $85 or more per visit, while nursing concierge work will start at $50 per visit, once those services are up and running.
Though this is a new practice for Hough, her goal is clear — to provide a space for people to learn about and receive preventative care.
“There’s a huge disconnect in health care right now ...,” she said.
“I’m hoping to help people and guide them on their health and wellness journey. It’s their journey; I’m just there to provide information and resources and hope it changes people’s lives.”
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
