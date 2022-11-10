A Keene business that provides care services for seniors failed to properly compensate workers for overtime hours, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, leading the federal agency to find the company owed nearly $400,000 in back pay and damages. The company’s owners said they were not aware they were doing anything wrong, and that they’ve since paid what they owed.
A news release from the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division late last week reported that D+S Elder Services had failed to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying overtime wages for work in excess of 40 hours per week, and that it also should have paid employees for time spent traveling between worksites.
The Wage and Hour Division, responding to emailed questions from a reporter, said it focused its investigation on a two-year period ending May 14. Investigators determined 46 current and former employees were affected, and that they were collectively owed $187,320 in overtime pay. D+S was assessed an additional, equal amount in damages, which the company says it has also paid, for a total of $374,640.
Debbie Miller and Sherri Wade, who founded the company in 2018, said the discrepancy was due to ignorance and poor advice they received around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller explained that “right before COVID,” D+S was considering changing its scheduling practices and called the N.H. Board of Nursing for assistance.
D+S provides care to patients in their homes, as an alternative to their living in a nursing home, and many clients require care to be available every hour of the day. But when the pandemic started, D+S changed its staffing strategy, Miller said, in an attempt to limit the number of people entering clients’ residences. This meant that a single employee would stay in a client’s home for 48 consecutive hours, she said, including overnights when the worker would be expected to sleep.
Miller and Wade said they came away from the conversation with the state nursing board representative — whose name they didn’t record or remember — with the understanding that they wouldn’t need to pay overtime wages if the worker’s time sleeping pushed their hours past 40 for the week. Miller said they learned in August, when they heard from the Department of Labor, that they were in error.
The nursing board did not respond to a request for comment.
“We were shocked,” said Miller, adding that she and Wade took immediate steps to remedy the situation.
“We paid back that whole bill,” Wade said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Labor confirmed that the company has submitted payment for all back wages and damages and said Wednesday that the agency is in the process of sending checks to affected employees. He declined to disclose reasons why a specific business would be investigated, but said that low-wage industries in general, and health care services in particular, has been a common place to find violations because of vulnerable workers, and rapid growth or decline in the industry.
D+S was not assessed any fines or additional penalties, other than the doubled wages owed to workers, the spokesperson said.
Anyone who thinks they might be owed back wages may contact the Department of Labor’s office in Manchester, at 603-666-7716, and employees can submit claims at https://webapps.dol.gov/wow. The spokesperson said workers can ask questions anonymously, and are encouraged to ask questions or lodge a complaint regardless of their immigration status or their ability to speak English.
“Too frequently, the Wage and Hour Division finds violations in the home care industry related to overtime and failure to pay workers for travel time,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven McKinney, in a news release about its findings on D+S. “Costly consequences like those in this case can be avoided by employers who review their pay practices and our compliance assistance materials, and who contact us with questions.”
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors.
