A Keene business that provides care services for seniors failed to properly compensate workers for overtime hours, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, leading the federal agency to find the company owed nearly $400,000 in back pay and damages. The company’s owners said they were not aware they were doing anything wrong, and that they’ve since paid what they owed.

A news release from the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division late last week reported that D+S Elder Services had failed to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying overtime wages for work in excess of 40 hours per week, and that it also should have paid employees for time spent traveling between worksites.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

