Dr. Joseph L. Perras was named president and CEO of Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center, starting in August.

Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center announced Monday it will bring on Dr. Joseph L. Perras as its next president and CEO beginning Aug. 7, according to a news release from Dartmouth Health.

Perras joins Cheshire Medical after serving at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., as CEO since 2017 and as chief medical officer since 2015. Like Cheshire Medical, Mt. Ascutney is also a Dartmouth Health system affiliate hospital.

