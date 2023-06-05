Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center announced Monday it will bring on Dr. Joseph L. Perras as its next president and CEO beginning Aug. 7, according to a news release from Dartmouth Health.
Perras joins Cheshire Medical after serving at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., as CEO since 2017 and as chief medical officer since 2015. Like Cheshire Medical, Mt. Ascutney is also a Dartmouth Health system affiliate hospital.
Perras’ hiring follows the retirement of longtime president and CEO Dr. Don Caruso, who worked at Cheshire Medical for more than three decades. Caruso, whose last day at Cheshire Medical was May 26, joined the hospital in 1992 as a family medicine physician and later served as the its chair of family medicine. He was tapped to lead the hospital as its CEO in 2015, the year the hospital joined the Dartmouth Health system.
Perras received his undergraduate and medical degrees from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and was a clinical instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School from 1997-2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. He completed his internship and internal medicine residency at Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he served 12 months as chief medical resident.
Perras said he’s ready to take on the leadership role during what he feels are “challenging times” for health care organizations, according to the news release.
“I’m confident that by focusing on delivering the highest quality care in the safest possible environment for staff and patients we will best serve the health care needs of our communities,” Perras said in a statement. “I know we have the team to do it. My wife and I look forward to becoming part of the Keene community and taking advantage of all it has to offer.”
The incoming CEO has also served as vice chair of the Board of Managers for OneCare Vermont — an organization connecting health care providers across the Green Mountain State — as well as a trustee for Dartmouth Health’s Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, a home health and hospice program.
Cheshire Medical Board Chair Susan Abert, who is optimistic about Perras’ leadership, said his hiring came after ”extensive search” for its next head executive.
“His decades of expertise and commitment to rural healthcare in this region of New England, compounded with his leadership within Dartmouth Health, will continue to strengthen our culture of excellence and advance the health and wellness of the Monadnock Region by delivering outstanding care and exceptional service to the people and communities Cheshire serves,” Abert said.
Perras’ background gives him strong credentials for leading Dartmouth Health’s system’s second largest member institution, said the organization’s CEO and President Dr. Joanne Conroy in a statement.
“Dr. Perras joins Cheshire at an important time in their history, and his experience as a trusted and valued Dartmouth Health leader will be instrumental,” Conroy said in the news release.
In addition to his involvement in medical institutions in Vermont and New Hampshire, Perras chairs the American Hospital Association’s Small or Rural Hospital Council and has been appointed to AHA’s Institute of Diversity and Health Equity.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
