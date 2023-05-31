Earlier this month, Jacinta Williams of Hinsdale went for a walk with her dogs along the Ashuelot Rail Trail.
When they returned home after about an hour, she said she pulled a few ticks off herself and one of her dogs, a Lab-pitbull mix named Dozer.
But her Maltese, Bailey, had 15 ticks latched onto him.
“He had the biggest ticks on him ... I think there’s more of them [this year],” she said, “because I don’t remember seeing that much on the rail trail last year.”
Dee Hastings of Charlestown was along the Cold River in South Acworth a couple of weeks ago when she said her rescue dog Silas picked up 24 ticks in just three hours — even while he was wearing a flea and tick preventative collar and tick repellent.
“Ticks are worse than I have ever encountered before,” Hastings said in an email.
She and Williams are not the only local pet owners noticing more ticks on their dogs lately. In response to a Sentinel Facebook post asking about people’s tick experience this season, many reported encountering more of them than usual.
Ticks are “awful this year, full time job pulling them off my dogs and ourselves,” one commenter wrote.
Whether it is, indeed, a bad tick season remains to be seen, according to two experts who spoke with The Sentinel. However, they said there are some factors that can lead to tick increases in an area.
Rachel Maccini, pesticide safety education program coordinator for the University of New Hampshire, said climate is a driving factor behind tick upticks in the state, since ticks like moist and humid conditions.
“We definitely have seen [these conditions] this spring ... if we have relative high humidity, and we have moisture, then we can say, yes, it’s going to be a bad tick year,” said Maccini, a former entomologist for the N.H. Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food.
However, she said it is still difficult to say if it will be a bad tick year because there are many factors that can determine this in any given area. If there was a lot of snow, Maccini explained, it creates significant moisture when it melts. By contrast if it is dry, female ticks won’t want to lay their eggs in that area.
American dog ticks have more resistance to drier conditions, making them easier to pick up when walking through brush, she said.
Increases can also be due to the dog tick’s two-year life cycle, according to BeBop Labs Executive Director Kaitlyn Morse, who noted that last year was a down year for them.
On top of that, she added, black-legged ticks — also known as deer ticks — usually have their peaks in May and October. Those peaks have been shifting earlier every year, she said.
BeBop Labs in Salisbury, founded in 2018, is a citizen-driven project focused on tracking ticks and tick-borne illnesses. The lab has several tick-collection spots across New Hampshire, its website says, and people can send ticks they find to the lab.
Other factors, like a bigger acorn bloom, can play a role in more active tick seasons, Morse said. When there are more acorns, there are more squirrels, which ticks often latch onto.
As of May 18, BeBop Labs had collected 2,355 ticks across the different species from 2022, although ticks were still being submitted from that year. About 1,700 dog ticks and roughly 600 black-legged ticks were collected by the lab.
Of the black-legged ticks collected and tested between 2018 and 2021, around 38 percent tested positive for Lyme disease — a disease that is spread from tick bites to people and animals — according to the lab. Only one dog tick tested positive for any pathogen, Morse said.
“All the New England states are very, very high for ticks and their disease,” she said.
But there are ways people can help protect themselves and their pets.
Dr. Lee Pearson, chief of staff at Cheshire Animal Hospital in Keene, said pets can take topicals and chewables to protect against ticks. However, he said most flea and tick collars historically have been ineffective.
Topicals and chewables “are big preventives and will kill ticks before they give diseases … but none of the products will create an invisible barrier to prevent the tick from getting on the pet.”
Pearson said pets should avoid taller, grassy areas, which are prone to ticks. And if you find a tick on your pet, Pearson said you should remove it just as you would do for yourself.
To properly remove a tick, take tweezers and get as close to the skin as possible. From there, steadily pull the tick out, making sure nothing is left behind. Once finished, clean the area thoroughly with soap and water or rubbing alcohol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To protect yourself from ticks during tick season, wearing light-colored clothing is recommended, so ticks are easily noticeable, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Covering as much skin as possible and tucking pants into socks can help, as well, and repellents can also assist in preventing ticks. Once inside, make sure to check yourself and your pets.
Yard-maintenance techniques can also make these areas less hospitable to ticks.
Morgan Dube, an entomologist for the state agriculture department, said people can practice integrative pest management — a combination of natural and chemical pest control. Relying solely on chemicals when trying to solve tick problems in yards can present risks to pollinators like bees; pets; and children who play there, she said.
One yard-maintenance method is keeping lawns trimmed and maintained, Dube said.
“A short, trimmed lawn allows more sunlight in and dries it out,” she explained. “They don’t like that sort of atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.