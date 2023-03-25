A little more than 100 years ago, Canadian scientist Frederick Banting tested the first doses of insulin, lowering the blood sugar in a 14-year-old boy and ushering in a new era of life-saving diabetes treatment.
“Insulin does not belong to me, it belongs to the world,” Banting said, upon selling the patent to the University of Toronto for $1.
Fast forward a century, and insulin — which controls blood sugar levels and is relied upon by more than 8.4 million Americans — is at the center of a fight over the cost of urgently needed pharmaceuticals.
Insulin, primarily produced by three U.S. companies, has seen prices quintuple over the past 20 years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, and advocates have pushed for action to make it more affordable.
Last month, one of the main manufacturers, Eli Lilly, announced it was capping the price for Humalog and Humulin, commonly prescribed insulins, at $35 per month. In 2019, the average out-of-pocket cost for insulin was $58 for a one-month supply, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Last week, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi followed suit, announcing they, too, will cap their insulin price, starting next January.
New Hampshire medical officials say they are cautiously optimistic that the price drop signals a shift in philosophy, while also noting the change affects only certain diabetics.
“The Eli Lilly decision puts pressure on other companies, and that’s good,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, and a family physician at Concord Hospital Family Health Center, before the Sanofi and Novo Nordisk announcements.
Who uses insulin?
For most people, the pancreas produces insulin, which regulates the amount of glucose in the blood.
But for those with Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas is unable to create the hormone, so diabetics must inject synthetic insulin — often several times per day — to regulate their blood sugar. While many with Type 2 diabetes also inject insulin, others manage the disease with diet and exercise.
About 30 million Americans have diabetes, and approximately 113,000 New Hampshire residents, or about 10 percent of the adult population, have been diagnosed with the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Each year, more than 7,000 people are diagnosed in the state, and diabetes care costs New Hampshire $1.3 billion annually, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are several types of insulin, ranging from rapid-acting to short-acting, but it is all injected via syringe, pre-filled pen or through a wearable insulin pump.
Due to the high costs, up to a quarter of U.S. patients have stated they skimp on insulin, and some have reportedly died while rationing the drug, 2022 data from the Kaiser Family Foundation show.
Without appropriate use of insulin, complications of diabetes can include heart disease, stroke, amputations, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and death.
What does the price cap mean for NH?
Ballard said the Eli Lilly price cap will benefit those who pay out of pocket for prescriptions or have high deductibles for private insurance. But, he noted those on Medicaid already have the cost capped at $35.
“It won’t impact the most vulnerable; it’s more for folks in the middle,” he said. “It’s good, but it won’t apply to everyone.”
Nancy Bishop of Swanzey has Type 1 diabetes and uses two vials of Humalog per month.
She said she is fortunate to have insurance that keeps her out-of-pocket costs manageable, but due to her high deductible, she still pays about $87 monthly. Without insurance, Bishop noted most pharmacies charge about $250 per multi-dose vial.
“If you need two per month and don’t have insurance, that’s $500,” she said, “so you can see the impact right there, if you have to pay out of pocket.”
Bishop, 64, added she is cautiously optimistic that the price drop is a signal drug companies are responding to pressure from elected officials and diabetes advocates.
“Any lowering of the price for diabetics is a win,” she said. “It is very expensive to be a diabetic.”
People with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. In 2017, the total amount of direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in New Hampshire was estimated at $944 million, ADA data show.
The price drop for Humalog does not address costs of testing equipment, needles and insulin pumps, which can cost thousands of dollars per year, according to a report from the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Dr. Andrew Crawford — interim section chief of endocrinology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center — echoed Bishop. Also speaking before the Sanofi and Novo Nordisk announcements, he expressed hope the price cap would put pressure on the other pharmaceutical companies to follow suit.
But, he added, he is concerned it could be rescinded unless Congress acts to blunt insulin costs for the long haul.
“The major limitation as I see it is that it isn’t written into law and they could just jack the price up again,” he said.
“I’m happy to see this is an issue that people are recognizing as important to address,” he continued. “The discoverers wanted it to be low cost for people; it was never meant to be a commercial enterprise that generates millions of dollars, so I’m happy to see things going in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.