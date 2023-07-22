On the day he retired in May, Dr. Don Caruso — a primary care physician who was also president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center — saw his final patient.

“It was really emotional. Many of these people I took care of I had taken care of for 30 years,” said Caruso, 65.

Dr. Daniel Perli

"We have to do something, to keep [highly trained doctors] in the state," said Dr. Daniel Perli, chief medical officer of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Dr. Karl Dietrich

Dr. Karl Dietrich, director of Cheshire Medical Center's new family medicine residency program, is shown in February at what will be the patient registration area at a new clinic on Maple Avenue. Dietrich said that while the residents are practicing in the Elm City, the community — both within the hospital system and at large — has a chance to show them the merits of living and working in a rural area.
Cynthia McGuire

Cynthia McGuire, president and CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, said physician recruitment is the hospital's most critical challenge.
Dr. Don Caruso

Dr. Don Caruso, shown at Cheshire Medical Center in May, practiced primary care and retired as president and CEO of the Keene hospital that month. “It was really emotional,” Caruso, 65, said. “Many of these [patients] I took care of I had taken care of for 30 years.”

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.