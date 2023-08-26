20220907-LOC-Health Lab Logo

Providers in the Monadnock Region are more confident they will be able to continue providing home-based care for people who are elderly or have disabilities, thanks to a “meaningful and profound” increase in funding for Medicaid-funded programs in the most recent New Hampshire budget.

The increases are “historic,” said Amy Moore, director of Ascentria In-Home Care, which serves people throughout New Hampshire, including in the Monadnock Region. However, providers like Ascentria have few details on how and when funds allotted to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services will be deployed, which has led to delays in celebrating what Moore calls “a big victory.”

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.