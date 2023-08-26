Providers in the Monadnock Region are more confident they will be able to continue providing home-based care for people who are elderly or have disabilities, thanks to a “meaningful and profound” increase in funding for Medicaid-funded programs in the most recent New Hampshire budget.
The increases are “historic,” said Amy Moore, director of Ascentria In-Home Care, which serves people throughout New Hampshire, including in the Monadnock Region. However, providers like Ascentria have few details on how and when funds allotted to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services will be deployed, which has led to delays in celebrating what Moore calls “a big victory.”
“We were all so thrilled when this passed, but we’re waiting and waiting to find out what we’re getting and when, and we still don’t know,” Moore said.
Money targets the most underfunded programs
The two-year budget passed this year reflects a bipartisan understanding that certain Medicaid programs have been chronically underfunded, according to Heather Carroll, advocacy director for the N.H. Alliance for Healthy Aging.
Medicaid provides health insurance and medical care to people who are elderly, have disabilities, are of low income, are pregnant or are otherwise vulnerable. It’s funded through a combination of state funding, matched by federal dollars. Medicaid waiver programs allow adults who qualify for nursing-home-level care to have health care provided in their homes, rather than in a medical facility.
A July 2022 report from the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute found that Choices for Independence (CFI) — a Medicaid waiver program that pays for home care for about 3,700 adults of low income in the state — had been underfunded by more than $153 million between 2011 and 2021.
The low reimbursement rates make it difficult for agencies to attract and retain workers who provide direct care to patients, experts say. In April, three local home health agencies told The Sentinel they would likely need to close their doors or stop providing CFI services without rate increases.
The new state budget aims to address the underfunding and inequities within Medicaid programs. The budget contains total overall Medicaid reimbursement rate increases of 4 percent for fiscal year 2024, and 6 percent for fiscal year 2025, according to Phil Sletten, research director for the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute.
More significantly, the budget includes $134 million in state general funds to be directed toward underfunded programs, Carroll said. These programs have lower reimbursement rates from the state, and therefore pay staff less than other programs.
Because of that, it’s hard to attract and retain workers, and many of the programs don’t have enough staff to meet demand for services, she explained. The increases aim to create parity between Medicaid programs, giving them equal opportunity to attract workers and ultimately providing patients more equitable access to care.
Community mental health services, home health aides and personal care assistants all received targeted increases in funding. Some providers, including hospitals, will not see a significant increase in rates.
The N.H. Hospital Association asked that funds meant for some hospital programs be directed toward skilled nursing facilities and community-based programs, sacrificing about $10 million in funding over the biennium to help strengthen programs that allow hospitals to safely discharge patients, Carroll said.
CFI, one of the most underfunded programs, will receive an additional $15.1 million in funding over the budget biennium, Sletten said. With all the increases and available federal matching funds, the budget reflects a 50.7 percent increase in allotted funding for CFI during this budget cycle compared with the previous one, Sletten said.
Roughly $1.7 million is earmarked for enhancing ServiceLink, a state health department program that connects people with the care they’re entitled to. Other funds will be used to increase oversight and review of Medicaid reimbursement levels, according to Carroll, providing information that’s critical for avoiding future underfunding of programs.
“It’s going to be a lot more transparent,” she said, “so in the future no one is asking us, ‘How did we get here?’ ”
Providers, advocates await more information
The state health department has a lot of flexibility in how to deploy the additional funding that was not directly earmarked for reimbursement rates, Sletten said. That’s led to some frustration, as providers struggle to keep their doors open while awaiting additional money from the state, according to Moore.
A 3 percent Medicaid rate increase took effect July 1, but other increases will not take effect until January 2024. Moore said that’s too long a wait.
“We’re in a place where we’re already losing a bunch of money and nearing closing,” she said. “Six months doesn’t work.”
The state health department initially said it would deploy bridge funding to programs like CFI, Moore said, but didn’t provide details. Jake Leon, spokesman for the health department, confirmed that rate increases will be “implemented throughout the fall.”
After a subsequent meeting with the department on Aug. 18, Moore said she understands the reasons for the delay, even as she’s eager for more information.
The department is “trying to do many things at once,” she said. “I feel for them.”
Likewise, Carroll is waiting to see what regulations the department will put in place around oversight and reviewing reimbursement rates. While funds were allocated for tracking rates, the details are up to the department to decide, she said, so she’s optimistic, but wary.
“There’s a lot of times when they put things in the budget, but the department doesn’t act on that,” she said.
Leon did not respond earlier this week to questions about oversight and quantitative reviews of reimbursement rates.
Even once these questions are answered and funds are in the hands of the workers and agencies on the front line, Moore said there’s still a lot of work to be done to foster the workforce and strengthen care services for the most vulnerable Granite Staters.
“This was a historic win in New Hampshire for so many people …” she said. “But the reality is this is just a starting point, because our system of care is a mess.”
